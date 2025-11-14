Lanre Alawilese, a colleague of ailing singer Omije Ojumi, has made a video to speak about her condition

In the recording, he mentioned that they have been taking her from one hospital to another

He also highlighted the people who have contributed money for her and shared what a pastor said about her

An update has been shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about his colleague, Bunmi Akinnaanu and Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi is aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it has not been enough.

He emphasized that what they are seeking is not just N500,000 or N1 million, as a cleric has told them that what is happening to the gospel singer is not just a medical issue, but also a spiritual battle.

However, he shared the good news that she is responding to treatment.

Lanre Alawilese slams critics of his first video

Lanre addressed the critics of his first video, where he asked for donations to help Omije Ojumi. He pointed out that some people had criticized him for making the fundraising a public matter, suggesting that he should have created a WhatsApp group to discuss the issue instead.

Lanre blasted the detractors, noting that many of them couldn’t even contribute N500,000, let alone N1 million, to help the ailing singer.

He added that when Aduke Gold passed away, many blamed her for not speaking up, and now that Omije Ojumi is speaking out, people should step in to help. He prayed that Omije's fate would not be like that of her late colleague.

Lanre Alawilese appreciates colleagues who contributed

In his video, the songwriter also expressed gratitude to colleagues who have contributed, including those who are not even gospel singers.

He mentioned Saheed Osupa, Pasuma, Abu Abel, and Alayo Melody, who have all contributed to helping Omije Ojumi.

Lanre also acknowledged that while Tope Alabi may not have publicly posted about the situation, she has donated generously and supported her colleague.

Lanre Alawilese prays for fans

The gospel singer concluded by praying for the fans who answered the call to donate.

He prayed that they would never face the need for donations in their time of sickness and that they would be blessed for their generosity. He also asked for prayers for the healing of the ailing singer.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lanre's video

@ aladesanmiadejoke shared:

"Welldon brother."

@adedokun2877 shared:

"She will rise again."

@sewa_praise commented:

"Thank you Jesus."

