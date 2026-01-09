A video showing late actress Allwell Ademola's final resting place after her burial ceremony has emerged online

The video showed the aftermath of the solemn event, with celebrities, family and friends having departed the burial site

The video, which stirred emotions online, saw many reflecting on the purpose of life as they penned tributes to the deceased

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has continued to make waves after she was buried, as a video showing her graveside after her burial ceremony recently surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that Allwell was laid to rest amid tears and sorrow, as videos and pictures from the burial ceremony went viral.

Her final journey to her resting place began on Thursday, January 8, 2026, and ended on Friday, January 9, as she was buried at Yaba Cemetery, with celebrities, family and friends in attendance.

However, after the solemn event, another video showed what was left of the actress' graveside after everyone had departed.

The video, shared by an Instagram blogger, emiraltyafrica, included the caption that read:

"Families, Friends and Fans have returned home. Allwell is left with her works and our prayers. Forever in our hearts Eniobanke."

The silence in the video evoked strong emotions on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Allwell Ademola passed away on December 27, 2025, and news of her demise threw her fans and colleagues in the movie industry into mourning.

The video showing Allwell Ademola's graveside after the burial ceremony is below:

Comments about Allwell Ademola's silent graveside

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens and celebrities shared emotional comments as they prayed for the deceased. Read them below:

dr_tutu_naija commented:

"She would have turned 50 this year. Hmmm! This life Sha! From dust we came, to dust we return!"

jeocraftart said:

"The final home,a lonely place.Not matter who you are,how rich and famous you become,put God first, don't go out without out praying,watch your steps and pray against the spirit of pride.becos,we are living behind all we have worked for.May her beloved soul find rest."

phiyinpholuwha reacted:

"The most scary part of life....That moment you'll be left alone, it's going to be just me and my deeds!!! This is the moment. Rest peacefully and journey well ALLWELL."

smplydarasimi said:

"Everyone has finally gone home he remain All well."

jamiu_azeez1 said:

"The End of everything may her beautiful soul rest in peace."

sweetglamz4u

"Everyone has gone home.na only she Dey there with her creator. Haa may ur soul continue to rest in peace.Allwell it is well."

Biola Bayo speaks about Allwell Ademola

Legit.ng also reported one of the most emotional moments from Allwell Ademola's burial ceremony came when actress Biola Bayo stepped forward, her voice breaking as she attempted to speak about her late friend.

She reminded mourners of a truth many often avoid, life’s unpredictability.

“Nobody knows tomorrow, treat your loved ones with love,” she said, wiping her tears.

