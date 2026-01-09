Ashabi Simple, Portable’s baby mama, ranted online about her life and career journey as she prepared to turn 30

The mother of two moved many with her emotional post and did not spare her baby daddy in her message

Fans encouraged her with soothing words and shared their takes on her relationship with the singer

Nollywood actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple and the baby mama of Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus (Portable), has made an emotional post on her Instagram page about the music star.

The two have been exchanging words online over claims the singer made about what Ashabi allegedly did to his wife, Bewaji.

In her post, she shared photos believed to have been taken on a movie set and said they reflected what life had shown her in her late 20s. According to her, life wanted her to look like a mad woman, as seen in the pictures, but God did not abandon her.

Portable’s baby mama speaks about her ordeal

Ashabi said the internet has become a place where people judge her based on their own perspectives, adding that understanding is wiser.

Speaking about her relationship with Portable, the mother of two described him as a narcissist, a liar, and a manipulator. She said she wakes up every day thinking about how to handle him because he is jealous and has anger issues.

The actress also claimed that the singer sees her as a competitor and does not want her to grow. She added that her situation with Portable is complicated because they have children together.

Ashabi said she has thought about leaving but keeps considering her children. She added that when she thinks of staying, she becomes afraid that things might get worse.

Lamenting her struggles, the movie star said she is going through a lot physically, spiritually, mentally, financially, and psychologically. She prayed that as she prepares to turn 30, God will come through for her.

Here is Ashabi Simple's Instagram post below:

Reactions as Ashabi Simple drags Portable

Fans of the actress encouraged her after seeing her emotional post. They shared soothing words in the comments section. Here are a few below:

@oyewusizainab stated:

"It is well dear, may Almighty Allah come through 4 u nd see u through dis phase."

@ runny_kay reacted:

"Chai, D lord is your strength my woman, I belive you, you can do it again."

@khadiijah_oritoke shared:

"This one touch me."

@amokeade01 commented:

"It is well ooo sis, May almighty Allah come thru for you."

@duchesshamza wrote:

"The lord will see you through hold on to him he is the only true one you need at the moment you will be fine."

@glittersdaughter shared:

"it's well with you sis ."

Ashabi Simple opens up on being Portable's wife

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

