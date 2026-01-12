A seemingly healthy family of six was tragically found dead in the Eleme community of Rivers State after a night’s sleep

Legit.ng reports that Eleme community remains in shock as the cause of the family’s death is still unclear

The Rivers State Police Command has stepped in, releasing an official statement on the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Eleme, Rivers State - A family of six comprising father, mother and children has been reported dead in Ogale community, Eleme, Rivers State.

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, January 12, the entire family slept on Saturday night, January 10, but could not wake up on Sunday morning, January 11.

Tragedy in Rivers State as a family of six is found dead; police launch investigation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Sources said they had concluded a plan to return to Port Harcourt after the holiday before the incident.

The real cause of death could not be immediately ascertained.

The incident was first reported by a Facebook user, Destiny John, according to The Nation.

John wrote:

“A black Sunday indeed six died on the spot. How will I explain to you all that all this family died on a spot in Ogale today. No sickness, Oh God let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end."

The deceased were identified as Theophilus Obele, a 49-year-old male; his wife, Eunice Obele, 35; their children, Saka Obele, 18; Peace Obele, 14; and Nyimenka Obele, 7; as well as another male, Abel Nwaka, aged 25.

Police confirm death of Rivers' family members

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

The incident was described by the police as a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD), according to a press release issued by the Command.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the police in Rivers State, said the tragedy came to light after one Godwin Ogosu of Ogale, Eleme, raised a distress call, reporting that his elder brother, his wife and their children, who had gone to bed the previous night, had not woken up, with the doors to their room still locked from the inside.

Tragedy in Rivers State as a family of six dies; police launch investigation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Operatives attached to the Eleme Police Division were mobilised to the scene. On arrival, the officers forced open the locked room and discovered the lifeless bodies of the occupants.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the victims may have died from generator fume inhalation. According to the police, a generator was found running in the house’s parlour, raising strong suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read more Rivers State news:

Father, child die in Lagos accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that a father, mother and child died in an accident that occurred at Secretariat, inward the Otedola Bridge on Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

According to Lagos authorities, preliminary investigations revealed that the incident involved three vehicles (Audi, Toyota Camry and Toyota Corolla) initiated when a heavily loaded truck travelling at excessive speed violently struck one of the vehicles from the rear.

Source: Legit.ng