Popular Nigerian AI girl, Jarvis Jadrolita has gone viral after speaking about her experience with streamer Carter Efe

She posted a video on TikTok narrating what transpired and how he allegedly taunted her over her failed relationship with Peller

Mixed reactions trailed her now-viral video as social media users shared their opinions in the comments section

A popular online personality, Jarvis Jadrolita, has sparked a controversy online with a revelation about her dealings with a prominent Nigerian streamer.

The 'AI influencer' took to social media to address her experience with Carter Efe, igniting mixed comments from netizens.

Jarvis shares experience with Carter Efe

The video, shared by @hennyblog on TikTok, showed Jarvis Jadrolita narrating how Carter Efe allegedly mocked her over a failed relationship with Peller.

Jarvis Jadrolita recounted how Carter Efe had allegedly made light of her situation, spewing hurtful words that turned her into a 'laughing stock'.

She, however, pointed out the irony of his actions, given his own relationship struggles at the time.

The AI influencer expressed her hurt and frustration, questioning why he felt the need to publicly speak on her personal life.

Following news of Carter's relationship crisis, Jarvis seized the opportunity to taunt and criticise Carter Efe.

In the video, Jarvis also took a moment to compliment Carter's baby mama Elma, describing her as a beautiful lady who had endured her own share of challenges.

In her words:

"You Carter Efe you made jest of my relationship, you said a lot, a lot of hell of bullshiit, you made us a laughing stock, and many other people were laughing. You, in particular, you said a lot, but you were also going through a lot when you were saying a lot about us. What a funny world! You! Why? I don't talk to you on my livestream or talk about you on my livestream. Because, on that TikTok is not actually the place to do that. But here is the best place to table your matter and give it to you. So you are going through a lot! And you are laughing at another person! Ah, now you see, use your own mouth to bring it out by yourself! Well, let's say God has his reasons. For Elma, you are a beautiful lady, I swear to God. Even before fame, I have seen your videos. You are just a pretty, fine lady. Guys, have you seen her? Her skin is crazy! Like she is good, like she is so fine, like she is that person that, even though she is going through it, you might hardly even see it on her."

Reactions as Jarvis drags Carter Efe

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng