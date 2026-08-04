Nigerian singer Flavour confessed to battling a self-pleasure addiction for two years after losing contact with the woman he first slept with

The singer revealed a friend's introduction to Mapouka dance videos worsened the habit, while a 21-day fast prescribed by a pastor offered no lasting relief

Flavour disclosed that a bassist he worked with took him to a brothel in a bid to address what the musician believed was the root cause of the addiction

Nigerian Afrobeats star Flavour has made a deeply personal confession, revealing that he once battled a self-pleasure addiction for roughly two years during an earlier period of his life.

The singer made the disclosure during a TikTok live session with friends, speaking candidly about a struggle he described as both shameful and isolating.

Flavour confesses to battling a self-pleasure addiction for two years after losing contact with the woman he first slept with. Photos: Flavour.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the habit began after he lost his sexual innocence and subsequently lost touch with the woman involved.

Left without a sexual partner, he turned to self-pleasure, and the behaviour gradually escalated.

How the Addiction Worsened

Things took a turn when a friend exposed him to Mapouka dance videos from Congo, which Flavour said intensified the addiction significantly.

He recalled that the habit left him feeling ashamed and created distance in his relationships with friends at the time.

In search of a solution, he confided in his mother's pastor, who recommended a 21-day fast and prayer programme. The intervention appeared to work initially, but Flavour said the addiction returned not long after the fast ended.

The Bassist Who Stepped In

Determined to find a more lasting fix, Flavour eventually opened up to a bassist he was working with at the time.

The bassist reportedly concluded that irregular sexual activity was the underlying issue and decided to take matters into his own hands, paying for Flavour to sleep with a woman at a brothel.

Flavour said that experience marked a turning point. He went on to spend a portion of the money he earned from playing musical instruments on weekly visits to brothels, a pattern he credited with helping him finally break free from the addiction.

Watch the X video of Flavour's confession here:

Reactions trail Flavour's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kacrypt stated:

"Every man on earth at time m@sturbated, so no be new thing and I don't see it as bad thing. m@sturbation will safe you a lot stress and unnecessary billing."

@syllabus_benard noted:

"Omo be like na only me never overcome this addiction o, I even buy pocket tots yet e give me Ivana , I mean inf3ction"

Flavour says his friend's introduction to Mapouka dance videos worsened the habit. Photo: Flavour.

Source: Instagram

Flavour visits his three daughters at school

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian singer, in a viral clip, had reported that his three daughters from different mothers were all on good terms.

A clip of the singer going to his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out went viral.

In one of the clips online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the youngest from school.

Source: Legit.ng