The Japanese government has released the official guidelines and country lists for its Digital Nomad Visa

While no African country is eligible for the primary (main applicant) visa, a select group of African nations has been approved for the dependent visa category

Only citizens of three African countries are permitted to accompany a primary digital nomad to Japan as a spouse or child

Japan's introduced a six-month Digital Nomad Visa (formally categorised under "Designated Activities" No. 53), has become a major talking point for remote workers and travellers worldwide.

However, the visa comes with strict guidelines, particularly regarding who is allowed to bring their family members along.

Japan publishes a list of African countries eligible for a digital nomad visa. Photo credit: Sanae Takaichi

Source: UGC

Under the official framework published by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is a unique twist for African passport holders. While no African country is approved for the primary (main applicant) visa, the Japanese government has designated exactly three African countries whose citizens are eligible to enter the country as dependents (spouses or children) of a primary digital nomad.

Japan nomad visa: African countries for dependents

According to the official visa guidelines, if a primary digital nomad successfully secures their visa, only spouses or children holding passports from the following three African countries can accompany them under the dependent category:

Lesotho Mauritius Tunisia

These three nations are officially listed under the "Designated Activities (for spouse or child of Digital Nomad)" category.

How Japan's dependent visa system works

Because of how Japan has structured this visa, a citizen of Lesotho, Mauritius, or Tunisia cannot apply to move to Japan as the primary digital nomad.

However, they can legally relocate to Japan as a dependent if they are married to, or are the child of, a primary visa holder from one of the 51 approved countries (such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, or Singapore).

Example Scenario: If a Canadian citizen secures the main digital nomad visa and is married to a Tunisian citizen, the Tunisian spouse is fully eligible to obtain a dependent visa and live in Japan for the six-month duration.

Why only these three African countries?

Japan’s dependent visa list for this programme is closely tied to its existing short-term visa-exemption agreements.

Citizens of Lesotho, Mauritius, and Tunisia already enjoy visa-free entry to Japan for tourism. However, because these nations do not share the specific bilateral tax treaties with Japan required for the primary digital nomad visa, their eligibility is restricted strictly to the spouse/child (dependent) category.

African countries required to pay Visa bond

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of State identified nationals from 10 West African countries as being subject to visa bond requirements in 2025 and 2026.

Affected citizens could be required to pay up to $20,000 before receiving a US visa, with implementation dates varying by country.

Source: Legit.ng