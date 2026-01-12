Saida BOJ has reacted to the messy feud between streamer Carter Efe and his baby mama, Emmanuella

The content creator had earlier cried out that his baby mama was denying him access to see his daughter and that they had broken up

Saida BOJ did not spare the streamer as she dragged him and questioned him about his plans

Controversial self-acclaimed girl child advocate, Sarah Idaji Ojone, popularly known as Saida BOJ, has reacted to the viral feud between Nigerian streamer Carter Efe and his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The drama started after the content creator cried out that his lover left him a year ago and denied him access to their daughter.

Following his statement, Emmanuella reacted, while her friends also made videos to defend her. She also claimed that she slept with Carter Efe just three days before his outburst.

In her video, Saida BOJ revealed that she made a clip about Carter Efe and his relationship a year ago. According to her, many people dragged her at the time, but she knew Emmanuella was going through a lot.

Saida BOJ speaks more on Carter Efe’s relationship

Speaking further, the content creator dragged Carter Efe and claimed that Emmanuella stood by him when he was just starting.

She questioned whether the skit maker would be willing to date the ladies with big backsides he usually showcases in his content.

Saida BOJ added that men should put themselves in Emmanuella’s shoes and ask if they could tolerate what Carter Efe did to his baby mama.

Saida BOJ defends Emmanuella

In her recording, Saida BOJ said that Carter Efe’s despite the fact that baby mama stood with him through thick and thin, but when he started making it, he suddenly realised she had issues.

She asked if a woman would simply leave a man who had been good to her, and added that it is difficult to predict the behaviour of men when they are broke.

Here is the Instagram video of Saida BOJ below:

How fans reacted to Saida BOJ's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator about Carter Efe and his lover. Here are comments below:

@ rose_line197 shared:

"How can I like this video in a million times."

@offixial_obbyberry reacted:

"The way he behaves sef is very toxic ,so obviously he dey beat her."

@dr._felicity1 said:

"Why should a normal human being live with Carter Efe in d fess place.. so uncouth."

@black_gold_consortium2026 commented:

"U are really correct, that is why I love you I remember u said it continues my love God bless you."

@no_capping01 shared:

"Na stop streamer dey enter him head, girls be careful of lousy men oo because this is what you will get las las…say he want collect her back the platform he gave her."

