Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reacted following the massive success of her latest movie, Behind The Scenes.

The movie, according to reports, has broken major box office records both in Nigeria and abroad.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the overwhelming turnout at cinemas, describing the moment as another reminder that persistence and consistency still pay off.

According to early reports, the movie grossed over N200 million in Nigerian cinemas and £42,000 in the UK and Ireland during its opening weekend.

In a heartfelt post, the actress, who recently visited Eniola Badmus, expressed deep gratitude to her fans, acknowledging their loyalty and support over the years.

She wrote:

“We’re showing up and not giving up! Big ups, Naija! Huge thank you for coming out to support Behind The Scenes at the cinemas! We broke another record, the biggest opening in 2025!”

She credited fans in the UK and Ireland for delivering what she described as the biggest Nollywood opening weekend ever in those regions.

“A massive shoutout to our UK and Ireland fans, you guys made it the biggest Nollywood opening weekend EVER!” she added.

The actress confirmed that the film is still showing in cinemas nationwide and in select Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland, urging families and friends to keep the momentum going.

Watch her post here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@lanrealewilese wrote:

"Congratulations aunty mi Ayotunde 😍😍😍 I celebrate the Grace you carry abeg🙌 eyin ma tun Grace yato oo🔥🔥🔥@funkejenifaakindele"

@dimple_abike shared:

"Behind the Scenes is a MUST watch❤️,da*n every year you keep outdoing yourself …I haven’t cried because of a movie a while but BTS definitely brought tears rolling down my eyes"

@olusayo_orodele stated:

"Saw it yesterday with 6 family members. Safe to say, “water full my eyes”. Twas a really good watch, I especially enjoyed the subtle details. Only critique will be the grammar in the “subtitle”. There were quite a few mistakes. A solid 9/10!"

@doyen_ stated:

"@funkejenifaakindele pls can we get more screen time in Edinburgh 🙏🏽 a lot of people still want to watch. Pretty please"

@sundaytomide shared:

"Congratulations ma, please when are you coming to Ibadan ma, I want to watch it with you ma"

