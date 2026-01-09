A Nigerian woman shared a story about her uncle online, sparking debates and discussions about family and advice

Her experience made others share their own family stories, and many people had different opinions on social media

The story went viral as Nigerians reacted with advice and opinions on family and tricky situations

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after sharing a family story that left many social media users speechless.

According to her, her mother and aunties are “pick-mes,” and she avoids taking some of their advice because she considers it unhelpful.

She explained:

“My aunties are pick mes. That’s why I cannot just stay and be listening to some of their advice because it’s complete trash. My mom, sef, is a pick me. I love her. She’s a Good Christian. But as a woman, she’s no dey try.”

She revealed that her uncle, who recently passed away, had a complicated marital history.

“So his wife, his legal wife, we all know her as. Let me name her Cindy. When they were dating, she got pregnant. So they didn't want to have the child."

The couple chose to terminate the pregnancy. Sadly, complications arose from the medical procedure, making Cindy unable to have any children.

"Then, they were done anyway so it might not be safe. They still got married. Now they got married. During the course of their marriage, like 10 years in, there was no child.”

She asked:

“Why was there no child? Because of this complication that both of them joined together commit.”

She then revealed that her uncle had gone ahead with a secret marriage with another lady code-named Precious.

“Now, as a man, that you've caused that kind of rubbish to your wife, are you not supposed to stay and endure? During the course of this marriage, this man married another girl. Let's name her Precious.”

Woman exposes cheating uncle in video. Image Credits: @june_bug04

Source: TikTok

Precious gave him twins and was accepted into the household as the second wife without the knowledge of the first wife, Cindy.

She said:

“And who knew about this? My mother knew. My aunties knew. All her sisters knew. In fact, the whole family knew. Even me and my elder sister. This man carried me and my elder sister when we were much younger to that side chick's house that had twins. This woman gave us ponmo, hot meat, and drink , zobo make we chop. And when my uncle's side chick came to see us, my mother followed us. We all went to see the side chick,” she recalled.

She continued:

“Now, moving on to when he died. This was almost 2 months. My old wife was shocked. This woman fainted how many times? Because she found out that there were not just 2 twins, there were up to 5 kids. From other women. One almost my age. This man was a f*** wh.ore.”

She vented out her frustration about her mother who continues to say:

“Don’t speak ill of the dead”

The story sparked mixed reactions online. Some Nigerians shared experiences of supportive mothers, while others discussed family members who prioritized men over women’s voices.

Nigerians react to cheating uncle

@SucreOma wrote:

“You see my mother? that one is mabulu'm. I left my husband for DV. my mother called me on phone and asked me to go back to my husband or I stop calling her on phone and stop calling all my siblings. I asked her to go go to Hell.”

@vividness added:

“My mom in-law said men are always right I just said ok cos I can’t argue with her but I like as she they see me challenge my husband when his wrong.”

@CYNTHIA MADUEKE wrote:

“I thank God for my mum. Any small quarrel with your husband that she gets to hear about she will call to remind you that you shouldn’t forget you can always come back home.”

@SHaKiRaH reacted:

“one woman was advising me when I just got married that I should do whatever it takes to keep my home, because men always look for love anywhere they can find it and I am like me too I dey look for love, I no be stone or firewood iya.”

Woman cheats on husband, defends self

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video to explain herself after her husband caught her cheating.

She made several statements about what he did and said she doesn’t regret cheating on him. She also spoke about her marriage and revealed things that made the video go viral almost immediately online.

Source: Legit.ng