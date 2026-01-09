A lady shared a touching video showing her 92-year-old grandmother praying and anointing every room in their home

She described feeling lucky and blessed to have such spiritual covering, saying her grandmother’s presence brings peace

The video sparked emotional reactions, with many users sharing stories of praying grandmothers and generational blessings

A lady has shared a heartwarming video capturing a private family moment. In the clip, she showed her grandmother praying for the household and anointing the home with oil.

Many social media users said they could relate to the scene and went on to share their own personal experiences. The lady, identified as @danni_ek on TikTok explained how she stumbled on the moment.

An elderly woman praying and anointing a family home with oil during a quiet moment. Image Credits: @danni_ek

Source: TikTok

“Walked out of my bedroom to find my 92 year old grandmother praying and anointing our home with oil.”

She described how meaningful the moment was to her, adding that

“it was privilege to have someone pray for her. I feel so lucky and blessed to have this type of covering over mine and my family‘s lives. I will never take this for granted.”

The lady also mentioned the specific places her grandmother prayed over.

“She prayed over our bedroom, the kids bedroom, our laundry room, the kitchen, the bathrooms, and everywhere else.”

Grandma engaged in prayer inside a family house, symbolizing faith. Image Credits: @danni_ek

Source: TikTok

According to her, her grandmother’s presence brings peace into their home.

“Having her here with us brings such a sense of peace into our homes. We all move much slower and are much more intentional about the time we spent together. What she doesn’t realise is that she’s teaching me how to cover my own home while she’s no longer here. Which is a gift no amount of money could ever buy.”

The video sparked emotional reactions online, with many praising the grandmother and reflecting on generational faith and blessings.

Watch the full video here:

Nigerians share stories of praying grandmas

@TheJewellEffect wrote:

“This is it right here!! Love her!! She has created generational blessings. So many people have generational curses but she has given your family a foundation of God’s favor.”

@heezihillz shared:

“This is me and will be me in my children and my children’s children’s home, I will cover my family, so they don’t have to fight battles they were never meant to fight. Every generational curse ends with me.”

@daylestraight commented:

“Oh my gosh, is your granny accepting applications for additional granddaughters, because I LOVE HER!!! God bless her and your family all the days of your lives!”

@lainaland added:

“She once prayed for this blessing for you. I’m sure there were nights that she was on her knees by her be interceding for you. This is her thanking God for the provision and the gift to her child and her doing what she has always done for you.”

@Lexi reacted emotionally:

“I see something so special about her and her relationship with the Lord, her wailing and prayers have broken the gates of Heaven and touches the heart of God im terrified of anyone that tries messing with her in the spirit like don’t touch this woman that’s all imma say thank You Lord for protecting this beautiful woman and her family!”

Another user, @SCRaise, shared a similar memory:

“My grandma would have preachers pray over a prayer cloth and anoint it and then she’d cut it up and give us pieces to put in our cars. She would push them in the door frames in the house too.”

Man shares video of praying grandma

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok user shared a touching moment of his aged grandmother, whom he found praying early in the morning before the daybreak.

The young man shared the video on social media of the granny praying while she lay in her bed The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling emotional and remembering their late grandmothers.

Source: Legit.ng