A Nigerian man has cried out online over the whereabouts of his neighbour, who travelled with his family about a year ago

In a video posted on TikTok, the man expressed worry, stating that nobody in the compound heard from them since they travelled

Speaking further, he disclosed that the landlord had to break into the house after the court gave a go-ahead order

A Nigerian man has raised an alarm over a missing Nigerian family and expressed desperate plea for help on social media.

The man noted that the family, who were his neighbours in a residential compound, vanished a year ago with no word about their whereabouts.

Identified as @enoconcernyou on TikTok, the man posted a video urging netizens to repost in hopes of locating them.

Nobody in the compound has heard from the family since their departure in December 2024.

Attempts to contact them proved futile as phones were unresponsive, and all other means of communication failed.

After months of silence, the landlord obtained a court order to break into the abandoned house.

Inside, personal belongings remained untouched, old couple photos, wedding pictures, luggage, clothes, amongst others.

In the video, the neighbour expressed anguish saying:

"Kindly help repost. It's a year now that my neighbour travelled and we still haven't heard nothing from them. I made this video on Dec 18th 2025. And my neighbors traveled around Dec 22nd 2024, since then we’ve heard nothing about the husband, wife and kids. Their numbers ain’t going through. All our means to reach them has been to no avail. The landlord had to break it down after the go ahead of the court. Pls kindly repost. your repost will go a long way. I just hope they’re safe."

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@hayjay2098 said:

"I could tell this photo from was made in 1990S. They are Akudaya, they have probably found or seen someone familiar to them in the area that’s why they left."

@olumba_ said:

"Chai. A lot is happening in this misery world ooo. There should be definitely a traces of family contact if they are Akudaya family."

@Evelyn Bartholome497 reacted:

"How come everywhere is still neat after a year, no cobwebs and dust. I hope they are safe wherever they are and I hope someone can locate their families."

@hairbymandy5 reacted:

"Omo i leave in cross river state and i travel alot i have never stayed in my apartment in cross river state for two months most of the the time after renting i will travel before i come back rent has expired. So maybe they travel."

