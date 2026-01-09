The wife of a businessman who died in a Lagos building collapse posted his obituary on social media, sparking reactions

The obituary provided the man’s age, the exact date of his death, and his burial dates and arrangements in his hometown

Her husband lost his life after being trapped in a collapsed building due to the Balogun market fire, despite calls for help

The burial arrangements for the businessman, Obumneke Chukwudolue, who died after being trapped in a Lagos building plaza, have been released.

Tragedy struck at Lagos Island's Balogun Market on the Christmas Eve of 2025 when a fire ravaged the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House plaza.

The burial arrangements for the businessman who died after being trapped in a Lagos building have been released. Photo: @prettyamiy

Source: TikTok

The inferno, which began on the fourth floor, spread so rapidly that it caused part of the building to collapse, trapping traders inside.

Obum, a cloth merchant based in China, had reportedly returned to Nigeria for Christmas to support his wife, who had recently given birth, and sell goods at the market.

The collapse happened as Obum was retrieving remaining stock from his shop behind the plaza, and he died after being trapped in the rubble despite calls for help.

Late businessman’s wife releases his burial arrangements

Identified on TikTok as @prettyamiy, the widow took to her TikTok page to share a copy of her husband’s obituary.

The heartbroken woman had earlier posted a video of their last dance and marked their wedding anniversary days after his death.

In her latest post, she captioned the obituary:

“How I wish all of dis is a dream, but each passing day it dawned to me is reality. Gudnite my love,in my next world is me nd u forever.”

See the TikTok post below:

Great Nigeria building: Reactions trail businessman’s obituary

@obichukwumiracle3 said:

"Please I’m not trying to be insensitive, did they retrieve his corpse? It’s so painful honestly."

@Chuzzylastborn said:

"Take hrt dear.... Same as we the family of the 3 brothers.. its hasn't been easy for us"

@amygold212 said:

"When I saw the news of someone who was rescued I was praying he should be the one, chai ground don chop this young man chai. May his gentle soul rest in peace. take heart nne."

@oluchi said:

"hmmm, it's well please take heart. so when this man was calling for help nobody did....ah Nigeria!"

@Ogoo Okoye said:

"Rest on bro. Though i do not know you personally, but I'm touched by the nature of your death. Yours is one death that teaches many lessons. You really took my mind too far beyond the universe. Your death humbled me, and it scared me too. May God be with your family in this period of pain. Amen."

A businessman died after being trapped in a collapsed Lagos bulding caused by fire. Photo: @prettyamiy

Source: TikTok

Woman loses 2 shops to Lagos Island fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman wept bitterly as she lost her two shops in the fire incident at the Great Nigeria Tower in Lagos Island.

She showed a video of her shops before the fire and after the flames affected them, and many people felt sorry for her.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng