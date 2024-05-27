Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been sighted playing the guitar while his son, B-Red was on the drum set playing

In the video, they were both praising God when the gov visited his singer son, the lovely moment was captured and posted online

Fans took to the comment section to hype the governor for devoting time to his children and leading many by example

Nigeria singer, Adebayo Adeleke, professionally known as B-Red, has shared an adorable video of the moment he spent with his father, the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

In the recording, the singer, whose wife fought with his side chic, was on the drum set, playing for his father.

The governor, who loves dancing, took over the guitar to play as they both sang together.

Gov Adeleke and son play music together. Photo credit @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Gov Adeleke visits son'

In the caption of his post, B-Red noted that his father was passing by, and he decided to pay him a visit in his house.

They both used the opportunity to have a father and son moment by hitting the studio to make music.

This is not the first time that the governor and his son would be entertaining their fans. They once hit the dance floor to show some nice dance steps.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the way Gov Adeleke played with his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@king_lascurt:

"Family wey get doings."

@mrtucool:

"Oh better papa."\

@meshack_mag:

"Na watin them dey call DAD be this no be PAPA."

@davido:

"Excellency."

@adegboyega_musthofa:

"Osun Campus Tour loading. #RedNation."

@setarr___:

"The best friendly family in the world."

@princeofbuckhead:

"My new favorite band. The Imole Band‼️"

@stillmiemie:

"His Excellency will live very very long, he is always happy. God bless him real good."

@yusuf_writes:

"A supportive father."

@iamdjstupor_dmw:

"The best Governor @aadeleke_01."

@shinapeller:

"B F.... Red.. This is wonderful..Playing music with your dad is a great way to bond and create memories. The most beautiful songs are the ones that are born from passion and love, and the most beautiful memories are the ones made with family. May God continue to bless the Adelekes."

