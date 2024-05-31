Popular skit maker Kemz Mama recently stepped into the spotlight at the African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA)

During the awards, Legit.ng spoke with Kemz Mama about her career as a content creator and what it's been like working with her boss, Mr Macaroni

Kemz finally shared during the chat who is the inspiration behind the popular Mummy Wa character she usually plays with Mr Macaroni and what she is like away from the camera

The African Magic Viewer's Choice Award epitomises creative recognition within the Nigerian movie industry and beyond. The 10th anniversary was recently held and was a hell of a show.

One of the first-timers who debuted on the AMVCA red carpet was fast-rising content creator Kemi Ikuseedun, better known as Mummy Wa or Kemz Mama.

Mr Macaroni's on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, finally opens up about her relationship with the actor. Photo credit: @kemz_mama

She recently spoke to Legit.ng about her career, making her debut at the AMVCA, and what it's been like working with her boss, Mr Macaroni, for the last three years.

Kemz also opened up about her decision to transition fully into Nollywood as an actress and who she really is when she isn't playing Mummy Wa in front of a camera.

Working with Mr Macaroni

Kemz finally shares what it is like working with prolific skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni.

She shared her work experience with Debo Adebayo and how highly she thinks of him. Mummy Wa said:

"It has been an amazing experience working with him. I feel like I probably saved a country or an entire nation in my previous life to have had the opportunity to know and work with him. For me to work with him is nothing but a great privilege and a blessing. I have no other word to say about him but just to say It has been amazing knowing him and working with him."

The Inspiration behind Mummy Wa

During the interview, Kemz seemed shy and didn't seem like the popular, outspoken person many people have come to know her for from her skits with Mr Macaroni.

At some point during the interview, there was no need to hold it in as we had to ask her what was the inspiration behind the famous Mummy Wa character; she said:

"Not to lie Mummy Wa was never a true reflection of who I am. I am a lot on the reserved side compared to what most people think of me as. Honestly compared to who Mummy Wa is I am a very shy person."

When we queried further what inspired the Mummy Wa character, Kemz said:

"To get into that mode I usually have to channel my mum. My mum is the inspiration behind the Mummy Wa character. Basic she's the character behind my character."

Crossing over to Nollywood

The content creator Kemisola Ikuseedun shared during the conversation that the long-term goal is to become a household name in the movie industry.

She revealed her long-term plans and how she intends to break into the movie industry fully.

"I am super ready to cross-over. I am working on that. That is the long term plan/goal. I recently produced a movie which would be on my YouTube channel very soon. So all I can say is get ready. The crossover is just like half a feet away. I mean it is just like let me put my leg inside; just few steps away."

Who is Kemz when the makeup comes off

During the conversation, the aspiring actress and content creator gave insight into who she is away from the camera and not in costume.

"I would say Kemi is a kind, hardworking and lastly shy, a bit shy. I mean compared to who Mummy Wa is I am actually a shy person. But I have a fierce look when taking pictures though you feel me."

