Kenny Jones, a tailor for Pastor Paul Adeolu Adefarasin, the prelate and metropolitan senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, has recounted how the preacher taught him discipline

Pastor Adefarasin had introduced him to his congregation, disclosing that he had known Kenny back when he used to take taxis to visit him, but now he owns a fleet of cars

The preacher allowed Kenny to address the audience, and he opened up about his encounter with Pastor Adefarasin many years ago, which changed his mindset and thinking

Pastor Paul Adefarasin's long-term tailor, Kenny Jones, has made public his life-changing encounter with the clergyman as far back as 2012.

Kenny shared his story before Pastor Adefarasin's congregation after the cleric invited him to address them.

Tailor's encounter with Pastor Adefarasin

Pastor Adefarasin, before bringing out his tailor, spoke highly of him and recalled how he used to take taxis to come see him for his tailoring work, but now he owns a fleet of cars and has expanded his business.

The tailor, who makes clothes for Nigerian senators, attributed his business success to Pastor Adefarasin and recounted how the preacher taught him discipline years ago.

He also recalled the preacher's challenging words, which made him take his work seriously. A part of his account read:

"Praise the Lord. Praise the living Jesus. I want the whole world, not this house of assembly alone, to help me say a big thank you to Pastor Paul.

"When I met him, I'm not like this. I'm just a small boy that doesn't know where he's going. But one day he came down with me downstairs.

"He said, "Kenny, the whole body of Christ needed you. We will not allow you to ruin yourself the way you want to ruin yourself. Experience is 21 days to go."

"I don't have time. 2012. I'm telling you 2012.

"...You don't need to bring my cloth at your convenient time. If you continue to want to bring my cloth at your convenient time, you're supposed to bring it on Monday, if you bring it on Tuesday, I will take 10,000. If you're supposed to bring it on Wednesday, you don't bring it. You bring it on Thursday, I will take 20,000.

"So by so doing, I give myself a brain. Then I think he was joking, but when he did it, discipline, when he did it, when he did it, I didn't do it again. Serious.

"Sir, I will continue to be praising your God every day of my life. The reason why I'm here, one of my customers, Senator..., was doing wedding for his daughter yesterday. Both Senate President, both Sanwo-Olu, both all of them, they came from Abuja. All the senators, all his brothers, I cloth almost all of them..."

A video of Kenny sharing his experience with the pastor was posted on TikTok and made people emotional.

Video of Pastor Adefarasin's tailor stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Pastor Adefarasin's tailor speaking below:

@gustoFlavour Cuisine said:

"Sometimes in life we don't need money, all we need is one king to speak for us at the gate. someone to use their credibility, thank U sir for the privilege."

Diana said:

"This man can make me miss heaven. How is a man of God this good-looking? totally unacceptable."

Ọládipúpọ̀ said:

"We all need a mentor, who will take your matter on his head like no other. And the more you grow, the happier they become. We need people like pastor Paul."

Olayinka OmoOba said:

"Please find time visit House on the Rock Lekki, pastor Paul Adefarasin is a man , not just man of God . Na person unlike some pastors."

Allen fresh said:

"Pastor Paul Adefarasin and Pastor Sam Adeyemi are great mentor and men of God, I love them."

Patience Agholor said:

"As I was watching this video, I caught a revelation. It took a Man to bring Kenny Jones to limelight. Lord , that one person who will help my destiny and bring me to limelight, let him/her show up in my life right now,in Jesus' name."

Your Favorite Poultry Farmer said:

"God please 😭 don't let me ruin my life the way I want to ruin it as a Professional Poultry Farmer and God please don't let me think like an ordinary poultry farmer, Amen."

