Lamine Yamal has sent a pointed message to Diego Simeone ahead of Barcelona’s must-win trip to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona need a three-goal victory to reach the Champions League semi-finals in regulation time

Ademola Lookman’s defensive role in the first leg could again be key to stopping Yamal on the wing

Lamine Yamal has added fresh spice to Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final showdown with Atletico Madrid after throwing down a playful challenge to Diego Simeone and his players ahead of the decisive second leg.

With Barcelona trailing 2-0 on aggregate, the teenage winger has made it clear that belief remains high inside Hansi Flick’s squad despite the daunting task awaiting them at the Metropolitano.

Lamine Yamal was double-marked in the first leg of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. Photo by Lluis Gene

Source: Getty Images

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Yamal struck a confident tone, insisting the comeback is not being viewed as an impossible mission, GOAL reports.

Instead, the Barcelona star sees it as a realistic target for a team with the club’s history and attacking quality.

His comments also carried a subtle message for Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, whose defensive discipline in the first leg played a huge part in keeping the youngster quiet.

Yamal sends message to Simeone

During Barcelona’s pre-match press conference, Yamal delivered the line that quickly grabbed headlines.

“I feel great! Let’s see if Simeone does me a favour and gives me some one-on-one looks tomorrow,” Yamal was quoted by beIN Sports.

The remark may have come with a smile, but the tactical meaning behind it was clear.

Yamal has challenged Diego Simeone to change his tactics ahead of the return leg on Tuesday night in Madrid. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Simeone’s first-leg plan revolved around denying Yamal space, with Atletico’s wide players dropping deep to double up against him.

That structure worked perfectly at Camp Nou, where Barcelona’s task was made even harder by Pau Cubarsí’s red card, a moment that tilted the balance firmly in Atletico’s favour.

Yamal’s latest comment is effectively a challenge to Simeone to loosen the structure, leave him isolated in one-on-one situations, and he believes he can punish the Spanish side.

Lookman’s role could again decide the tie

One of the standout tactical details from the first leg was Ademola Lookman’s discipline without the ball.

Rather than staying high up the pitch, the Super Eagles winger repeatedly tracked back to support Atletico’s defensive line, helping limit Yamal’s usual threat down the flank.

His willingness to do the hard work defensively gave Simeone’s system the extra layer of protection it needed.

Yamal’s playful request is therefore also a quiet challenge to Lookman’s role in the return leg.

Barcelona would love to see the Nigerian remain further forward, leaving the teenager with more space to attack isolated defenders.

But given Simeone’s reputation for defensive structure and collective discipline, it would be a surprise if Atletico abandoned the formula that delivered a clean sheet and a two-goal cushion in the first meeting.

Barcelona draw on comeback history

Despite the deficit, Barcelona’s dressing room remains fuelled by history.

The Catalan giants have built a reputation for unforgettable European turnarounds, none bigger than the legendary 2017 remontada against Paris Saint-Germain, when they overturned a 4-0 first-leg loss with a stunning 6-1 win.

This time, the maths is simpler but still demanding. Barcelona need a three-goal win to progress directly in normal time.

A two-goal margin would send the contest into extra time, with penalties looming if the aggregate remains level.

Yamal backs Barcelona to sign Nigerian striker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yamal wants a striker who can stretch defensive lines, attack crosses, and create space in central areas, qualities that align closely with Victor Osimhen’s profile.

Osimhen is once again at the centre of Barcelona’s summer transfer plans, but this time the push is reportedly coming from inside the dressing room.

Source: Legit.ng