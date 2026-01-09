Muyiwa Ademola has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his cousin, Allwell Ademola, after her burial

The Yoruba movie star disclosed reason he was not present to witness her final journey to the grave

He also sent a message to the deceased, asking her to extend greeting to their late relatives, igniting more emotions online

Popular Nollywood actor and fillmaker Muyiwa Ademola has broken his silence after his cousin, Allwell Ademola's burial in Lagos.

Recall that Allwell's burial ceremony which began on Thursday, January 8 and ended on Friday, January 9, was attended by popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry. Muyiwa was, however, noticeably absent.

After the actress was laid to rest at a cemetery in Yaba area of Lagos, the veteran actor took to his social media pages to mourn his cousin as he shared why he was absent.

According to Muyiwa, he was out out of the country as he penned a tribute to the deceased.

He asked Allwell to extend greetings to his father, Awofe Ademola, and his Uncle Adetokunbo Ademola.

"It’s a final Goodbye Couz The saddest part is my not being in the country to witness your final journey back home. Your death is just another painful reminder that tomorrow is never promised! Each day we live is deducted from the days we would live on earth, each birthday we celebrate takes us closer to our final birthday! May we live long, amen. Sun re o Omo Oba EniObanke Ademola, bami ki baba mi Awofe Ademola, ki Uncle Adetokunbo Ademola… o digba o! O di gbere!"

In related news, Legit.ng reported the silence at Allwell Ademola's graveside after her burial ceremony evoked emotions on social media as many reflected about life.

A screenshot of Muyiwa Ademola's tribute to his cousin Allwell Ademola is below:

Comments as Muyiwa Ademola pens tribute

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

official_atobatele said:

"Everything/everyone shall become History. What kind of history do we wanna become? RIP ALLWELL."

teefran_alaga commented:

"So sorry for your loss sir . Her legacy will continue to live."

ayomideayomide205 said:

"Just like that life is nothing . Please let everyone continue doing dere best. Good bye till we meet."

ddseafoods said:

"God will strengthen the family at large and rest her soul peacefully."

omote_e3 commented:

"The easiest house to build without construction and much money to buy land God see the way they construct her grave without planning God I shall not die without knowing you God RIP All well."

Biola Bayo, Rotimi Salami speak about Allwell Ademola

Legit.ng previously reported that it was an evening heavy with grief as colleagues, family, and admirers gathered for the Service of Songs held in honour of Allwell Ademola.

Videos from the solemn event, shared on Thursday night, showed an auditorium filled to the brim.

One of the most emotional moments came when actress Biola Bayo stepped forward, her voice breaking as she attempted to speak about her late friend.

