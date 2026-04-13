The Africa Social Impact Summit 2026 aims to mobilise capital for sustainable development across critical sectors

Global leaders will gather to unlock partnerships focusing on Africa’s demographic dividend and economic growth

Registration is open for a summit that prioritises measurable outcomes in education, healthcare, and youth development

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Global investors, policymakers, and innovators gather at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 to unlock partnerships and transformative financing across education, healthcare, youth development, and more.

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) returns in 2026 as one of the continent’s premier platforms for driving market-led solutions to Africa’s most pressing development challenges.

Leaders highlight ASIS 2026 to impact Nigerian youths in 2026. Credit: Sterling One Foundation

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Ambitious theme focuses on financing resilience and transformation

Convened by the Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the summit will take place on 22–23 July 2026 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Under the theme “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies,” the gathering will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, philanthropists, private sector executives, and innovators to mobilise capital, forge powerful partnerships, and scale bold solutions for sustainable development across Africa.

Africa’s demographic dividend: A once-in-a-generation opportunity

By 2050, Africa is projected to be home to over 2.5 billion people, including the world’s largest youth workforce.

This demographic shift offers unprecedented potential for innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth—if the right financing and partnerships are secured.

High-level voices call for urgent collective action

Mohamed Malick Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, highlighted the summit’s critical role:

“The Africa Social Impact Summit provides a powerful platform for bringing together governments, the private sector and development partners to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

By mobilising capital, innovation and partnerships, platforms like ASIS help unlock the transformative solutions Africa needs for inclusive and sustainable development.”

Abubakar Suleiman, Board Member of Sterling One Foundation and Managing Director of Sterling Bank, stressed the power of cross-sector collaboration:

“Africa’s development challenges are complex, but they also present immense opportunities for innovation and partnership.

Platforms like the Africa Social Impact Summit are essential for bringing together leaders from government, business and philanthropy to unlock the ideas, capital and collaboration required to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.”

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, welcomed the initiative, saying: “Nigeria welcomes platforms like the Africa Social Impact Summit that bring together global capital, innovation and policy dialogue.

Strengthening collaboration between government, investors, and development partners is critical to accelerating economic growth, improving livelihoods and advancing sustainable development across the continent.”

From dialogue to action: Scaling solutions in key sectors

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, explained the summit’s catalytic purpose: “The Africa Social Impact Summit was created to convene the boldest thinkers, investors and development leaders committed to shaping Africa’s future.

By bringing together leaders across sectors, the summit provides a powerful platform for mobilising the partnerships and capital needed to scale solutions across education, healthcare, women's empowerment, food systems and youth development.”

The organisers told Legit.ng that the 2026 edition will feature high-level dialogues, investor roundtables, sector-focused sessions, and strategic partnership announcements, with a sharp focus on unlocking investment in education, healthcare, food systems, women's empowerment, youth development, the creative economy, and sustainable finance.

Organisers emphasise that ASIS is designed to move beyond conversation toward measurable outcomes that advance Africa’s development priorities and build long-term resilience.

ASIS 2026 opens, promises to impacr Nigerian youth and the future of tech. Credit: Sterling One Foundation.

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Registration is now open. Leaders and stakeholders committed to financing Africa’s future are encouraged to secure their place at this landmark convening.

Agenda ahead of the 2025 ASIS summit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afreximbank, the British Council, AU GIZ and MTN Foundation are among over 50 institutions working through the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) ecosystem to push the boundaries of development finance, digital infrastructure and systems reform.

The 2025 summit, set for July 10 and 11 in Lagos, is co-convened by Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria and will serve as a focal point for coordinated action on sustainable development.

Under the theme Scaling Action: Bold Solutions for Climate Resilience and Policy Innovation, this year’s convening aims to anchor reform in African-led institutional models.

Source: Legit.ng