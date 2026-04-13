The UTME is set to begin soon, and thousands of candidates will be travelling across Nigeria to reach their exam centres

Road journeys can be unpredictable, making safety a crucial priority for every traveller

By following these essential tips, candidates can minimise risks and arrive prepared for their exams with confidence

With the UTME scheduled to begin soon, thousands of candidates across Nigeria will be travelling to their exam centres. Road journeys can be unpredictable, and safety should always be the top priority.

Acccording to Risk Control Nigeria, by following these essential tips, you can reduce risks, stay prepared, and arrive at your destination ready to focus on your exam. Preparation, awareness, and vigilance are the keys to a safe and successful trip.

Candidates will travel across Nigeria for UTME 2026 and will rely on transport providers. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Seek local advice

Before you set off, it is wise to consult locals or experienced travellers about the current security situation along your route. They often have firsthand knowledge of areas that may be unsafe or prone to disruptions. This advice can help you avoid unnecessary risks and plan a safer journey. Listening to those who know the terrain well ensures you make informed decisions and travel with confidence.

2. Avoid night travel

Travelling during the day is generally safer because visibility is better and roads are busier. Night travel increases the risk of accidents and exposes you to potential hazards such as poorly lit roads or unsafe areas. If you cannot avoid travelling at night, remain extra cautious and alert throughout the journey. Always plan ahead to minimise the need for late-night travel whenever possible.

3. Stay informed

Keeping up with the latest news and security updates is crucial before and during your trip. Information about road closures, unrest, or checkpoints can help you adjust your plans quickly. By staying informed, you reduce the chances of being caught off guard by unexpected events. This proactive approach ensures you are always prepared for changes and can make safer choices on the road.

4. Maintain vigilance

Awareness of your surroundings is one of the most effective ways to stay safe. Pay close attention at checkpoints, rest stops, and crowded areas where risks may be higher. Observing the behaviour of others can alert you to potential dangers before they escalate. If you notice anything suspicious, report it immediately to the appropriate authorities to protect yourself and fellow travellers.

5. Secure valuables

Carrying valuables openly can make you a target for theft. Keep items such as phones, jewellery, and cash hidden from view at all times. Use secure storage compartments in your vehicle to reduce temptation for opportunistic thieves. By being discreet and cautious with your belongings, you lower the risk of losing important items during your journey.

6. Utilise reputable transportation

Choosing reliable transport providers is essential for a safe trip. Established bus companies and reputable drivers are more likely to prioritise passenger safety and follow proper procedures. Avoid unregistered or unknown operators, as they may not meet safety standards. Opting for trusted transportation gives you peace of mind and reduces the likelihood of encountering unsafe conditions.

7. Inform loved ones

Before you travel, share your itinerary and contact details with family or trusted friends. This ensures someone knows your whereabouts and can assist if emergencies arise. Regular updates during your journey can also reassure loved ones of your safety. Having a support system in place provides an extra layer of security and comfort.

8. Heed security personnel

At checkpoints and toll plazas, always follow the instructions of security officers. Cooperating respectfully helps ensure smooth passage and avoids unnecessary delays. Maintaining a calm and polite attitude can also reduce tension in sensitive situations. By respecting security personnel, you contribute to a safer and more orderly travel experience.

9. Report incidents

If you encounter suspicious activities or incidents, do not ignore them. Reporting promptly to law enforcement can prevent further problems and protect other travellers. Your action may help authorities respond quickly and maintain safety along the route. Remember, vigilance and responsibility are shared duties that benefit everyone on the road.

10. Exercise caution at all times

Safety is not just about following rules; it is about staying alert and adaptable. Remain cautious throughout your journey, even when things seem calm. Make decisions that prioritise your wellbeing and avoid unnecessary risks. By keeping safety at the forefront, you ensure a smoother, more secure travel experience to your UTME centre.

Travellers heading to UTME 2026 stayed informed about security updates, adjusted plans when needed. Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria/x

Source: UGC

How to print your UTME examination slip

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its portal for candidates sitting the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their examination slips, a key document required for entry into CBT centres nationwide.

The board confirmed the development in a notice shared on its official communication channels on Thursday, April 9, stating that candidates can now access their examination details online.

Source: Legit.ng