A man has shared a post on TikTok speaking about Anthony Joshua's composure during the funeral of his close friends, Latz and Sina

Anthony Joshua was in the same car with his late friends when they suffered a fatal accident after their car collided with a stationary trailer

Speaking about Anthony's composure since the incident, a man hinted at the possible reasons behind it

A concerned man has addressed Anthony Joshua's demeanour during the funeral of his close friends, Sina and Latz, who died in a car crash involving a stationary trailer.

The boxer, who was in the vehicle with them, drew criticism for appearing composed and conversing with others at the service.

Man speaks on Anthony Joshua's emotional experience

The post, shared by @celeb.bread on TikTok, hinted at several reasons behind Joshua's restraint.

Some observers had labelled him cold and uncaring, but the explanation painted a different picture.

The man claimed that at a public figure, Joshua was acutely aware that his every expression would face scrutiny.

Breaking down emotionally would shift media focus from honouring the deceased to his own grief, so he kept composure to keep Sina and Latz at the forefront.

The burden on Joshua extended beyond public perception as he was tasked with consoling bereaved families, managing logistical fallout, and juggling career demands, leaving no room to process his own sorrow.

He claimed that Joshua's He background also played a role as athletes are allegedly conditioned to suppress vulnerability.

In his words:

"No wonder Joshua didn't shed a single tear. The reason behind it is truly heartbreaking. After Sina and Latz' bodies were brought back to the UK, a funeral was held almost immediately. Strangely, despite being a close friend, Anthony Joshua showed no visible signs of grief and was even seen talking to others, leading some to call him cold and uncaring. But the truth is quite the opposite.

"First, as a public figure, Joshua understands that every facial expression he makes will be scrutinised. If he were to break down emotionally at the funeral, media attention would likely shift away from the deceased and onto him. For that reason, he deliberately maintained composure, keeping the public's focus on honoring Sina and Latz. Beyond that, Joshua is carrying immense responsibility, comforting Sina and Latz' families, handling practical matters after their passing, and continuing to face the demands of his boxing career and public expectations.

"In a moment like this, he feels he cannot afford to fall apart and must force himself to stay strong. Most importantly, as a boxer, he was raised not to cry easily. Even after losing to Alexander Usyk, he covered his face to keep his vulnerability hidden. He just wanted to quietly remember those past times in his heart."

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Nickie Combs said:

"Something just does not set right with me with this! I watched the videos over and over of him after the accident getting out of the car and the picture of him in the hospital and I see no emotion! and he was actually smiling while he was in the hospital bed! and if that would have been me watching my two best friends pass like that I would have lost it!"

@Naturevine said:

"True, he needed to focus on the burial of his brothers. Showing emotions will In turn deviate from d burial."

See the post below:

