A Nigerian lady has slammed Davido for his surprise appearance on Carter Efe's Twitch livestream on December 17, 2025, calling the move attention-seeking

The lady questioned why Davido would appear for Carter Efe, suggesting the singer was trying to win public favour after the comedian recently called out Wizkid

Social media users reacted, with many praising Davido’s humility and slamming the lady for her comments against the Afrobeats superstar

A Nigerian lady has called out Nigerian Afrobeat Star Davido after his surprise appearance on comedian Carter Efe’s Twitch livestream on December 17, 2025, saying it is beneath his status as a global star.

In the viral clip circulating on X, she questioned why the award-winning singer would associate publicly with the content creator during a live broadcast.

She described the appearance as attention-seeking and suggested Davido often puts himself in situations to gain public approval.

According to her, a music star of Davido’s stature should maintain distance and exclusivity to protect brand value.

The woman opined that appearing on Carter Efe’s livestream sent the wrong message about Davido’s status and personal standards.

The critic went further to question Carter Efe’s relevance and cultural representation within the entertainment industry. She asked what the content creator represented and why Davido would promote such a brand publicly.

In her words, she said:

“Davido does too much sometimes. You need to give yourself that level and respect. Who is Carter Efe? Why are you showing up for him?”

She also suggested Davido’s actions were influenced by recent online conversations involving Wizkid and Carter Efe, where the comedian called out the singer for not helping him.

The woman accused the singer of trying to remain in everyone’s good books by constantly showing up publicly.

"Is it because Carter Efe called out Wizkid the other day, so you want to go out so that you can be in the good book of everybody."

During her commentary, the Nigerian lady compared Davido’s approach to Wizkid’s more reserved public lifestyle.

She said Wizkid’s low-key nature commanded more respect and projected the image of a true global star. According to her, celebrities should limit access to maintain authority and industry respect.

“That’s why I respect Wizkid. You’re a star, respect yourself.”

The comparison quickly gained traction online, reigniting long-standing fan debates between Davido and Wizkid supporters.

Watch the full video below:

Social media users react to the lady’s comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ThissAlphaQueen said:

"So Carter is not a human being or what? If Davido doesn't show up for him Una go still talk. I don't think anybody's opinion is needed on how someone chooses to live their life."

@nolimit_stone commented:

"This is the issue we have in this country everyone is in competition with each other. Caterefe will continue to win, Davido will continue to win, wizkid will continue to win."

@Chrisxy24 opined:

"What kind of hateful comparison is that. One is too proud and never helps the other is free spirited but you want him to be hard to access."

@g_winny87 wrote:

"Imagine thinking 'levels' means treating people like they don't exist. That isn't Class; that is Pride. Davido is rich enough to buy the building but humble enough to shake hands with the gateman."

@jbarthrules said:

"She is a fool! Nigerians are too classist. Davido is a good person, fools like this lady are the problem, CR7 shows up for speed."

@somkenec commented:

"That's the fundamental difference in personalities. Davido doesn't use level or class the way Nigeria does. He came from Money. He deffo doesn't need packaging like the a lot of the industry does."

