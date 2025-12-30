Beyoncé becomes only the fifth musician in history to achieve a ten-figure net worth, joining an elite circle of global superstars

The singer’s wealth was bolstered by a record-breaking 2025 world tour, which followed her high-grossing Renaissance and "Cowboy Carter" eras

With this new status, the Carters have solidified their place as one of the world's few "billionaire couples

American music superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has officially entered billionaire territory, according to Forbes magazine, becoming only the fifth musician in history to reach the milestone.

The 44-year-old entertainer now joins an exclusive list that includes her husband, Jay-Z, pop icon Taylor Swift, rock legend Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

For many fans, the announcement felt less like a surprise and more like a long-overdue recognition of a career built on discipline, reinvention, and total control.

Beyoncé becomes only the fifth musician in history to achieve a ten-figure net worth. Photos: Beyonce.

Forbes noted that Beyoncé’s rise to billionaire status followed several extremely profitable years that reshaped her position in the global music business.

In 2023, her Renaissance World Tour dominated headlines after grossing nearly $600 million, placing it among the most successful tours of all time, reports AFP

Rather than slow down, the singer pivoted creatively in 2024, releasing Cowboy Carter, a bold country-inspired album that went on to win a Grammy.

By 2025, Beyoncé was back on the road again, delivering what Forbes described as the highest-grossing tour in the world that year.

Combined with earnings from her music catalogue and other deals, the publication estimated she made about $148 million in 2025 before taxes, ranking her as the third highest-paid musician globally.

Music, not hype, built the fortune

While Beyoncé has expanded her brand with ventures such as a haircare line, a whiskey label, and a fashion business, Forbes stressed that the bulk of her wealth comes from her music.

The singer’s decision to maintain control over her masters and publishing rights has paid off massively.

Through Parkwood Entertainment, the company she founded to manage her career and productions, Beyoncé oversees everything from albums and tours to films and documentaries.

