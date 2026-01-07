Another video from the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III’s visit to Lagos State has emerged on social media

The viral clip showed how the traditional ruler greeted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu when they met

The video has sparked controversies online, as it comes after a clip showed the moment a woman attempted to give the traditional ruler a handshake

Drama has trailed the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III’s recent visit to Lagos, where he was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other prominent figures in the state.

This comes as another video captured the moment the traditional ruler, who made headlines for inspecting road projects on a scooter, exchanged pleasantries with Sanwo-Olu.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment the king stood on his feet to shake hands with the governor.

During his visit, the Olu of Warri, alongside the governor, attended the Storytellers Conference at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu also gave the king a tour of the renovated National Theatre in Iganmu, showing him upgraded facilities, such as the Wole Soyinka Centre.

The video showing how Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Olu of Warri greeted each other is below:

Comments as the Olu of Warri shakes hands with the governor

The reactions highlighted irony in the Olu of Warri’s handshake with the governor versus his aide blocking a female executive’s attempt.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

tontolofabrics said:

"Why would she stretch her hand first in the first place....hierarchy-wise, they are definitely not on the same level."

ksolo_hitz commented:

"She for wait for the King hand first not throwing an handshake to the King."

iamolamimax said:

"The Governor is not just an ordinary person. He's the sole representative of all Lagosian so this is not about being poor it's about Authority. Mind you Governor installs Kings."

attractions_varietiesgh said:

"The governor is the 1st son/citizen of the state, what an abrupt comparison."

defenderofjust said:

"The King in most Africa culture don’t handshake females, …..because of the impurity of period sometimes."

masonndubuisi3 commented:

"I think say the Oba no collect handshake."

ashleightatti said:

"lol the girl couldn’t shake you but the under performing governor can smh everything is rigged in Nigeria even culture."

OTYCasimir commented:

"Women don't shake the hand of the Olu."

Towo_basit commented:

"I thought he doesn’t shake hands We will be fine. Shout power!"

_ismo99 commented:

"So he shakes people’s hands after all, just not the ordinary people’s hands."

Jamesdeyemi said:

"Oh, my Goodness! He just shook hand the Gov. Sanwo Olu and the Bodyguard refuse that Lady, this is not nice at all."

Olu of Warri hosts BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother (BBNaija) reality stars Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple rocked Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler.

Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng