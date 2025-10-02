Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has accepted the renaming of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos state, after him

The 91-year-old explained the reason for accepting the honour announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Professor Soyinka said he accepted the honour of having the National Theatre after him with mixed feelings

Iganmu, Lagos state - Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka said nostalgia and debt played a critical role in his acceptance of the renaming of the National Theatre, Lagos, after him.

Soyinka said he accepted the honour with mixed feelings, having criticized many past leaders for appropriating public monuments for themselves.

He said he thought the National Theatre was irredeemable, but the Bankers’ Committee “made me eat my words.”’

Soyinka stated this while speaking at the reopening of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (formerly National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos)

“I have to stand up in public and watch my name being put up as yet another appropriator. It just didn’t seem very well for me.”

He added that:

“I must confess that I accepted this honour with mixed feelings. I am notorious for having criticised so many personal appropriations of public monuments by some of our past leaders, where everything is named after them.

However, by the time I examined the history of theatre in Nigeria, and the lack of recognition for my predecessors, I believe somebody has to carry the can.”

Nigerians react

@Uptownoflagos

Since Tinubu came to power, Big Uncle Wole Soyinka’s positions in everything has been:

“I use to hate this, but now, having examined again, I now like it…”

@demundez

Before I used to be anti crime anti corruption now that it has my name I said, wooo, there will always be criminals in this world.

@cosmasoften

He criticized the pre-renaming simply because non was named after him. He now has his and it’s all good.

@opara_ernest

Obasanjo, as a military and civilian head of state, did not name the National Theater Lagos after himself. IBB was head of state for nine years, did not name the International Conference Center, Abuja after himself. But in two years everything has changed.

@MoodLivestock

That's a mind game.

He disarms critics by voicing the very objection they might raise, then flips it into a narrative of reluctant duty. Well Played 👏

@FredmanA

Such psychological game..... reverse psychology at play here. But he is more Dummer to think nobody understood the flip. This man is nothing but a shadow of himself. I lost my respect.

@mthetthwa

Uncanny Bird for a reason.

If it's not me, I'll notoriously criticise it.

If it's for me, I'll examine history and start liking it.

@Edwinochukss

Rephrased: "Renaming national monuments after people is bad, but I accept this because it is renamed after me".

Well-done to our Emeritus cultist.🙌

