Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to rumours of Anthony Joshua’s alleged retirement following a fatal Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash, challenging religious narratives that framed the boxer’s survival as divine intervention while two close friends lost their lives.

Legit.ng recently reported that Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on December 29, 2025.

The boxer’s Lexus Jeep reportedly collided with a stationary truck, leading to the deaths of his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, known as Latz, and his strength coach, Sina Ghami, popularly called Sina Evolve.

Joshua survived the crash, but reports of his emotional state and rumours of an early retirement began circulating after the burial of his friends.

Reacting in a video shared on his Instagram page on January 6, 2026, Daddy Freeze challenged the narrative that divine intervention alone explained the boxer’s survival.

The media personality captioned the video with words questioning what survival truly meant, and suggesting that Joshua could be left with trauma and a shortened career following the loss of his close associates.

What Exactly Did God Save Him From. Because This Looks Like A Career Cut Short And A Life Time Of Trauma. May The Dearly Departed Rest In Peace. This Incident Could Have Been Avoided, Carelessness Of Man Is Not Gods Will.

Daddy Freeze criticised the religious framing of the accident, while pointing to human responsibility and structural failures. He added that living with grief and possible career consequences could not simply be described as a miracle.

“When I said the other day that religion makes people dumb, this is what I meant. So this is how Anthony Joshua survived the accident. You call this survival.

He's going to have to give up his career. Early retirement. That's survival? Really? He's going to live with survivor's guilt.

The OAP also blamed poor road use and safety systems rather than divine will. He further said that if divine protection were certain, the accident would not have happened in the first place.

“Our dangerous, indiscriminate road use put two people's lives in danger. God didn't save him. Unless God is wicked,” Freeze said.

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comments

@skido09 said:

"what do you mean by Nigeria happened to AJ. Reckless driving can happen anywhere in the world. This is a wrong decision made by an individual, which can happen to any insane person. Perhaps you need to rephrase your statement. God bless Nigeria. Ire o"

@iambolar commented:

"It's scary what he would have to go through in his head for a long time, maybe forever. I'm sure God wouldn't want him to go through this. Some sad incidents are avoidable. That accident was one of them. It was man-made."

@steveshow wrote:

"You're absolutely right DF…I predicted this. I was telling someone that is either he retires or become a beast. I'm sad he chose retirement instead of carrying on for his boys. I can't blame him."

@efe_chesterfield opined:

"There's a way religion teaches you to extol God, but then makes you limit Him. How can a great God who knows all things allow him to leave home in the first place? Does God not love the other two victims? Did He not create all equally? These are the questions we must ask ourselves. Nigeria and Nigerians happened to him. End."

@nmakweisrael reacted:

"He has been giving a second chance, how he use it is up to him. And yes God saved him, that's a fact you refuse to accept."

@topsafo said:

"Are you now saying he's better off dead? He will heal with time abeg. And enough of all these AJ commentaries. Let him morn in peace."

Pastor Adeboye reveals what saved Anthony Joshua

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, stated that divine mercy saved Anthony Joshua from the fatal crash.

Adeboye explained during his sermon titled 'The Mercy of God' that Joshua had swapped seats with one of the deceased passengers just minutes before the collision occurred.

He referenced Lamentations 3:22–23 to emphasise God’s mercy, explaining that he learned of the crash through newspaper reports and pointed out that a seat exchange was what ultimately spared Joshua’s life.

