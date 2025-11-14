Nigerian rapper, Olamide, hailed Wizkid as the greatest Afrobeats artist after Fela Kuti in a new viral clip.

The rapper, during a news conference, explained why he has repeatedly collaborated with Wizkid over the years

His statement fueled a fresh debate among Afrobeats lovers as fans picked sides

Nigerian rap icon and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, has named his colleague, Wizkid, the greatest Afrobeats singer after Fela.

In a viral video captured during his press conference in Toronto, Canada, ahead of his November 14 show, Olamide was asked why he collaborates with Wizkid so frequently.

He responded,

“You know that after Fela, Wizkid is the greatest Afrobeats artist ever,” he said.

The rapper highlighted Wizkid’s global impact, consistency, and contribution to the evolution of the Afrobeats genre.

Olamide noted that Wizkid’s influence goes beyond hit songs. It spans cultural moments, boundary-breaking achievements, and a legacy that has introduced Afrobeats to millions of listeners across continents.

Fans debate Olamide's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Teesaids:

"Olamide showing humility by not naming himself as greatest Afrobeats artist above Fela and Wizkid."

@Theblackoree:

"Normally Baddo na Fc . No be by gra gra for una mind una know the blueprint, thanks baddo for putting all of them in their place !"

@Yigzee:

"Olamide Baddo could have just mentioned his name but well, he has a management "

@felabayomi:

"Badoo. They are all sing different types of songs. You all do. Stop comparing or trying to say one is better than the other. None of you even come close to singing like Fela."

@Verrati744:

"Look at how artists like Ayra, Tyla, and even Olamide have all shown Wiz so much respect this year just for collaborating with him. But Tems? She could never show Wiz this kind of respect Tems too useless"

@KingAkeze:

"Wizkid has been consistent since 2009 at the very highest level, no other artist has ever done that. He changed the game. Inspired a whole new era and a whole new generation. Most influential. Most helpful. Most talented. Most humble. Wizkid is the king of Afrobeats."

@SamBlessed_:

"For the first time, someone was giving WizKid the accolades. Everyone know this, but they can't come out publicly to say the truth because of industry cabal because they will be sidelines forever. Thank God olamide Baddo is capable and can't be sidelines"

Olamide speaks on relationship with Wizkid, Burna, and Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Baddo has opened up about his relationship with fellow music heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

In a recent interview with Adesope Live, Baddo disclosed that the trio are friends but "just too troublesome."

He mentioned that they are "cool dudes" but do not agree on certain issues. “Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are all my friends, but they are just too troublesome. They are cool dudes; it’s just that sometimes many can’t align on so many things, and that’s fine,” he stated.

