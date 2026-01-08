Phyna warned that the intense adoration viewers give housemates is temporary, as the same fan base simply "recycles" their love

The "Level Up" winner claimed the BBNaija brand no longer carries the prestige it once did

She exposed the hidden hardship many former stars face, noting that the luxury seen on social media is often a facade

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has shared her experience after the reality show, revealing why she no longer advises anyone to audition for the popular franchise.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream, the reality star stated that the attention that housemates enjoy while on the show rarely follows them into the real world.

She explained that the fan excitement that lifts contestants to celebrity status is short-lived.

Phyna exposes the hidden hardship many former stars of BBNaija face. Photo: @bbnaija/@unusualphyna/IG.

Source: Instagram

“The steeze housemates do have on the show, they don’t have it again,” she said.

The streamer, who recently compared her sister's death to Anthony Joshua's accident, noted that fans often recycle their loyalty, shifting their attention to new contestants each season.

Because of this, many ex-housemates find it difficult to maintain the same level of influence once they leave the house.

“It’s the same fan base that move from one to another. No new people. Nothing new,” she added.

Phyna strongly criticised the misconception that BBNaija guarantees overnight success.

She said the public often assumes ex-housemates immediately start living luxurious lifestyles, but the reality is very different.

She revealed that many former contestants struggle privately while social media pressures them to appear successful.

According to her, the show no longer carries the same prestige it once had.

“The show has lost credibility compared to the way it was before,” she said.

She added that things have changed and people no longer “rate you” the way they once did when you mention you’re a former housemate.

The BBNaija winner warned prospective housemates not to enter the show blindly.

She emphasised that anyone planning to audition needs to fully understand the weight of public scrutiny and the mental, emotional, and financial challenges that come after the season ends.

Phyna stated that the glamour viewers see on TV is far from the everyday reality of ex-contestants.

She said many past housemates must fight for relevance, brand deals, and stable income once the attention shifts to new seasons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna called out Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, in a viral social media post.

In the recording, the former housemate accused Israel of being a "mumu" due to the way he has been treating his ex-wife. She alleged that Israel has been targeting Shelia, his ex-wife, in an attempt to bring her down.

Watch the video here:

Phyna claims the BBNaija brand no longer carries the prestige it once did. Photo: @unusualphyna/IG.

Source: Instagram

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she is ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity have changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng