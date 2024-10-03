BBNaija star Phyna has now inserted herself in the drama between top singers Wizkid and Davido

As Wizkid continued to blast the 30BG boss on social media, Phyna used the opportunity to pitch her tent with one of them

Phyna’s move went viral on social media and sparked a debate on the reason behind her actions

BBNaija Level Up winner Otabor “Phyna” Josephina has waded into the online drama between singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido.

Recall that since October 1, 2024, Wizkid took to his X page to rant and fully drag Davido, his family, his friends and his crew in a way that left many netizens confused.

The lengths to which the Star Boy dragged the 30BG boss and all those associated with him raised questions about what could have gone wrong. It also had some netizens taking sides including BBNaija star, Phyna.

Fans react as BBNaija's Phyna takes sides in Wizkid and Davido fight. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

On her X page, Phyna pitched her tent with Machala by sharing a tweet where she wrote “Popsi” and accompanied it with a series of eagle emojis.

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Phyna reacted to the hate she received for showing support for Wizkid. According to her, the tears of her critics was satisfying. She wrote:

“The tears under this tweet is satisfying. Message well delivered”

See the post below:

Fans react as Phyna supports Wizkid

Phyna’s support for Wizkid was met with mixed reactions from social media users. A number of them claimed that she was only against Davido because in 2023, the 30BG boss had claimed not to know her.

Read some of their comments below:

adella_._._:

“But is it by force to know somebody?🤣”

Godson_allsom:

“Na because davido talk say he no sabi who be phyna nah why.”

elianas_meals:

“Pyhna try rest….u want make dem notice u again.”

shadesofmimii:

“Who invited this one?”

ezeqwesiri:

“Wetin dey pain this one na say Davido say him no know her 😂 she carry Akpo.”

Linqwa_:

“Phyna still pain davido say he no Sabi her😂.”

Official__princess__of__kano:

“If you like type full everywhere davido still no know you😂.”

_oyiza:

“Phyna and always inserting herself in matter that doesn’t concern her.”

_b.o.l.utherealtor:

“Because my idolo no know you 😂😂 Body Dey pepper you 💯.”

Cyberwhr3:

“I hate this babe, na bad thing she dey always support.”

Wizkid finally reacts to substance use rumours

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid finally reacted to rumours that he is high on substance following his clash with Davido.

Wizkid’s posts raised a lot of disturbing reactions from Nigerians, with some of them wondering if the singer was high on substances.

Shortly after talks about Wizkid getting high on substances gained momentum, Machala took to his X page to lay the rumours to rest.

