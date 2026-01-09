An ex-Christian, who is now irreligious, has knocked Apostle Arome Osayi over his remark that the life of anyone up to 21 who has never spoken in tongues for six straight hours is a joke

The former Christian labelled Apostle Arome a conman, noting that he was a Christian up until his late 20s and his life was not a joke despite not speaking in tongues

The irreligious Nigerian in diaspora proudly disclosed that his achievements, in fact, escalated after he left the Christian religion

A former Christian, known on X as @DrOaikhena, has criticised Apostle Arome Osayi for saying that the life of anyone up to 21 who has never spoken in tongues for six straight hours is a joke.

The man tackled Apostle Arome while responding to a shared clip containing the cleric's controversial statement.

Ex-Christian blasts Apostle Arome

Quoting the tweet which had a video of Apostle Arome's controversial statement, @DrOaikhena tagged Apostle Arome a conman.

He noted that he didn't speak in tongues despite being a Christian until his late 20s and his life was not a joke.

He further urged anyone who cares to check his pinned tweet on X to see his achievements, which he claimed increased after he became irreligious.

@DrOaikhena expressed concern for Apostle Arome's followers, referring to them as victims who are too brainwashed to thin for themselves and see that he is another liar. His tweet read:

"Dear Conman @ApostleArome,

"I was a Christian from my early teens to late 20s. I didn't speak in tongues and my life wasn't a joke. Check my pinned post to see my achievements which escalated after I left the Christian delusion. You don't know what you are saying. Unfortunately, your victims are too brainwashed to think for themselves and see that you are just another liar. No cheers."

His achievements as seen in his pinned tweet included never being denied a visa, despite applying three times. His pinned tweet partly read:

"All my life, I have NEVER been denied a VISA. I have applied only 3 times and they were all approved.

"2017: Nigeria to Germany . Student Visa, MSc Synthesis and Catalysis onwards to PhD (Organic/Inorganic Chemistry).

"2022: Germany to the USA . 2 years B1/B2 Visiting Visa to attended a fully funded conference by my University.

"2023: Germany to the USA . J1 (Postdoc) Visa for a fully funded Research Stay. I didn't even go for an interview to get the Visa. Got an interview waiver and sent in my passport for stamping..."

Ex-Christian's post stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Christian's tweet below:

@RBiakpara said:

"One only needs to look at much developed nations to expose this utter folly."

@DonHouston85824 said:

"He thinks everyone should be an apostle like him."

@airoaje said:

"Religious people are dangerous to the society."

@GeneralAdedokun said:

"Achievement doesn't mean anything to s Christian. Even por'nstars achieve too , fraudsters , you get it . If you are religious and not spiritual, Religion can be a cage."

@The_Ondogirl said:

"The things these Pentecostal churches go cause in Christianity... even Jesus Christ hand fit no repair am."

@tudobams said:

"Okay you’re a highly successful Chemist with a PhD, and you’ve travelled the world and been involved in experiments that are making the world better and improving lives; BUT do you have knowledge of “deep mysteries”??? Do you??"

Man who closed church and renounced Christianity

In an excerpt explanation shared on TikTok, the former Christian said he discovered his life's purpose, his assignment from God and the reason for his creation.

According to the man, known on TikTok as @the_real_kingdom_of_god, he renounced Christianity and closed his church because of his purpose on earth and his assignment from God is to build the house of God. He noted that God's house is not a physical church, adding that God's vision was to Africanise the world and not to Christianise, modernise or Europeanise it.

