Fuji star Saheed Osupa has returned to the country days after the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, was crowned

In a video making waves, Osupa announced another coronation party in honour of Oba Rashidi Ladoja

Recall that netizens queried Osupa's absence at the high-class event following Fuji singer Taye Currency's performance

Fuji star Saheed Osupa has announced his return to Nigeria following his absence at the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arùsà 1) at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Osupa, in a video, also announced he would be performing at another coronation party in honour of Oba Ladoja, dubbed 'Olubadan Appreciation Night' on Tuesday, October 7, at Civic Center, Ibadan.

Osupa returns to Nigeria after missing at Oba Rashidi Ladoja's coronation. Credit: kingsaheedosupa/tayecurrency/rashidiladoja

Source: Instagram

"I am back. When I was not around, something happened, but I am back," Osupa said while speaking in Yoruba in the video.

The reason behind Osupa's performance

Recall that Ladoja, a former governor and senator, had his coronation on Friday, September 26, with top dignitaries in the country, including President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde, in attendance.

The highlight, however, was Fuji singer Taye Currency's performance, as he came under massive criticism on and off social media over his song lyrics at Oba Ladoja's coronation. This led to some fans querying the reason behind Osupa's absence at the event.

Days after the event, Legit.ng reported that Osupa also composed a song for the Olubadan, with deep lyrics that saw some of his fans and supporters clamoring for a second coronation.

The video of Osupa speaking about his performance at Oba Rashidi Ladoja's appreciation night party is below:

Fans react to Osupa's video on Olubadan

Many of the Fuji star's fans expressed delight as they reacted to his plan for Oba Rashidi Ladoja's appreciation night.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

professoribadan said:

"@saheedosupa I will sue you for not singing the original version of this song. Nah dat one dey totori me. "Arobafin oju tiyin oo" 😂 You will hear from my lawyer shortly just know say nah you go still pay my lawyer oo cos I dont have money to pay him. OBA ORUN!"

Don_OmobaDimeji said:

"May God continue to enrich your talent, King Saheed Osupa saheedosupa musician pass musician. This one no be werey la fi wo werey."

israel4grace wrote:

"The night Taye Currency will learn how to sing at dignitary meetings."

akinsonglobal said:

"Agbaya🤣 you just want to kpai the werey musician off patapata."

olulade15 commented:

"I guess d organizers had a rethink & want to do a damage recovery. Imagine singing “were la fin wo were” where Mr President, Govs, Kings, politicians & elite in d society are seated. It was actually a wrong choice of entertainer 2 perform & am glad d organizers av realized dat."

TimileyinTobi2 said:

"Omo phone go to miss abeg."

Burna Boy names Osupa his GOAT

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats star Burna Boy named Saheed Osupa, his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) singer, stirring a response from the Fuji star.

Burna Boy made the comment while speaking about his music inspirations during a hangout with tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland.

"I am profoundly grateful for this powerful acknowledgment from a true Afropop titan," Osupa responded.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng