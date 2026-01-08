Carter Efe has leaked the conversation between him and Portable Zazu, who demanded N10 million to be on his live stream

In the audio, the Zeh Nation label boss and singer, who insisted on taking the whopping sum, shared his reasons

The conversation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens showing support for the Zazu crooner

Content creator and streamer Carter Efe, on Thursday, January 8, leaked a conversation between him and controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Zazu.

The leaked conversation, which included audio, revealed that Portable, who recently called out his father, demanded ₦10 million from Carter Efe to appear as a guest on his live stream.

The Zazu crooner insisted on the amount and rejected a ₦9.9 million counteroffer, stating, "Na God say make I no do am for free."

In the audio, Portable said:

"N9.9 million can't call Zazu, na wetin I wan collect from your hand be that. I will do all you want, call your fans, your people make them pay for you. If that ₦10 million land for my Aza, I go show you love. God talk am, don't give him the glory for free, collect money."

Sharing the conversation, Carter Efe captioned the post,

" Make them help me beg portable say na 9.9Million I get make him come my livestream."

Recall that Afrobeats superstar Davido once made an appearance on Carter Efe's live stream, which significantly boosted the streamer's popularity.

The voice note and chat between Carter Efe and Portable Zazu is below:

Reactions trail Portable's demand

The audio has sparked viral reactions on social media, with netizens reacting with a mix of humour and surprise over the singer’s bold request.

Many expressed shock at the ₦10 million fee for a brief non-musical collaboration, while others supported Portable’s assertion of his “star value.”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

kiddwaya said:

“Call your fans to pay” Abi na ransom."

fabulousgoodiesltd commented:

"9.9m he say make he add 1m making it 10m Abi I no sabi calculate again?"

BigDowat said:

"Portable will drag people for charging him too much then he will go on and charge people outrageously."

__BigJo reacted:

"God talk am: “Don't give them the glory free, collect money.” This statement is wild."

_vicTorad said:

"Person wey dey vex low-key say Carter collect kolu from am, he go still talk am for Carter Livestream if he eventually goes."

RealMoses17 commented:

"Portable don turn "appearance fee" to national anthem 10 million for live? Bro thinks he's Drake of Nigeria!"

addictiveCFC said:

“You’re a small boy, just big for nothing” For person wey you wan collect 10million from."

