Kunle Afolayan's brother, Aremu Afolayan, has fulfilled the promise he made to actress Ajirotutu by renting a house for her

The actor had given her 500k as upkeep before helping her with accommodation after the woman begged online for assistance

In the video, the actress went to inspect the new building which had been painted and was in good condition

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, has rented an apartment for Oluwaranti Radeke Adebayo better known as Mama Ajiroturu after she cried for help online.

Mama Ajirotutu had cried out for help that she needed a decent apartment. She also said that she wanted to produce a movie but couldn't afford to do so. After the video went viral, actor Aremu sent her N500k and made more promises to her.

Aremu Afolayan pays rent for veteran actress Ajiroturu. Photo credit @aremumostweantedlikecrudeoil

Source: Instagram

Fulfilling his pledge, Aremu who had cursed his family member once rented an apartment for her.

Ajirotutu inspect house

In the video which was sighted online, the happy actress was seen inspecting the new building. It has been painted and put into good shape.

She was smiling as she hugged the actor in the video. She posed with Aremu as she thanked the actor who recalled his grass to grace story for his help.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Aremu did for the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@ogmayana_iloveyou:

"It’s very good when you speak up for help."

@mutiatyusuf:

"Aremu, don't be happy, you will not be bitter by the power of God."

@fifeoflagos:

"Wow the woman is still young like this ."

@olaniyan_bola:

"Aremu single handedly spent 1 million naira if I'm not mistaken. May Allah reward his good deed bijahi Rosulullah. Eshe o omo baba mi ni agbamu."

@olajumoke2302:

"Them say na person wey close mouth fuckup oda edakun Mon ta jollof to dun ni manchester."

@adun_ola_oluwa:

"A definition of a closed mouth is a close destination just imagine if this didn’t speak out more blessings Aremu."

@matfad_clothing:

"God Bless You Brother Aremu."

@o__maggie:

"closed mouth is a closed destiny.Thank God for everything and thanks to mr Aremu."

@dazzledeluxe_jewelry:

"Best thing we can do for ourselves oo not when we gone or sick oshey baba mi Aramu more blessings. More Grace & Blessing to him. Aremu Afolayan."

@dharm_gemstone:

"Am happy for her☺️She cried out and GOD listened to her ..GOD bless the giver and bless this wonderful blog."

Aremu cries over the rate of exchange

Legit.ng had reported that Afolayan had reacted to the economic situation in the country as the naira continued to fall.

He went online to cry out after he converted 6,500 dirhams and got one million naira.

He said that he wished he could get all Nigerians out of the country as his fans also commented on the post.

Source: Legit.ng