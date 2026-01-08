A video capturing Nollywood actress Doris Ogala in a heated exchange on board an airplane has gone viral on social media

The actress was heard speaking in a high tone, while other voices were audible in the background

While the cause of the commotion is yet to be known, the video has stirred reactions from netizens who shared comments about Ogala

Doris Ogala recently trended after a video of her on board a plane surfaced on social media.

The short clip, shared by a bearded man who was on the same flight as the actress, showed her in a tense confrontation, with other voices also heard in the background.

Actress Doris Ogala caught in a heated exchange alongside passengers onboard a plane. Credit: mma_ogala

While the details behind the exchange are yet to be known, Ogala was heard saying:

"You have no right to do that. I refuse to allow this. Why is it our problem?"

A netizen identified as Marvwin Nkem, who shared the video on Facebook wrote in a caption,

"Guess who I bumped into… Doris Ogala and I can tell you for free that this woman energy is fire. This energy plus VDM influence Mr Chris Okafor is in soup, even in the plane she was still talking about Mr Okafor (otilor) e own don finish."

Screenshot of his post is below:

Nigerians react to viral video of actress Doris Ogala in heated exchange on a plane. Credit: marwinnkem

The video surfaced online amid Doris Ogala's ongoing public feud with Pastor Chris Okafor, who recently surrendered himself to the police.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress cried out that her life and that of Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama, Ebere, were in danger, claiming the cleric had made repeated attempts to threaten them.

In an emotional video, Ogala alleged that someone she described as Pastor Chris Okafor’s aide told her to send his alleged baby mama away so he could “sort her out.”

She added that the woman could no longer leave her house due to the threats they had allegedly been receiving.

The video of actress Doris Ogala in a heated exchange on board an airplane is below:

Comments trail Doris Ogala's outburst on board plane

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

hollyboysol commented:

"Doris Ogala really has a talent for turning plane rides into full drama episodes. funny and feel bad at the same time—plane wahala seems to follow her everywhere!"

hintrovertt commented:

"This woman needs to take time off social media and perhaps go to rehab. She seems mentally stressed. I understand what she's gone through, so she should consider spending some weeks in rehab not just for severe cases, but to get herself together. Please Doris."

Keyglock_12 wrote:

"Pastor is the problem. Doris is the problem. Which one are we going to follow? I’ll believe."

kvnqobi said:

"Why is she always loud."

AyoMichael85961 said:

"Na everywhere them day get issues."

Doris Ogala speaks about Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala had shared a video outlining the condition for forgiving her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, over what he did to her.

The actress made revelations about the cleric, alleging what he did while planning to marry someone else. As expected, Nigerians shared diverse opinions about her video.

