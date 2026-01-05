Hellen Ati has resumed dragging her alleged baby daddy after he gifted a car to his sister while celebrating her

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the mother of two also spoke about another sister of the businessman, making claims about her alleged past

Fans were left stunned by what she wrote about the businessman’s sister, as many took to the comments section to ask questions and express disbelief

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has again found himself at the centre of online drama after his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, launched another emotional outburst, this time dragging his sister into their ongoing feud.

Days earlier, De Angels had faced Hellen Ati’s anger over a video she shared about side chicks following their husbands.

The mother of two also made posts targeting Cubana Chief Priest’s wife, hinting that there were things fans did not know about her.

In a fresh series of Instagram Story posts, Hellen Ati turned her attention to the businessman’s sister. She openly called her out, shared her photo, and claimed she was exposing details people were unaware of.

Hellen Ati makes fresh claims about Cubana Chief Priest’s sister

In one post, Hellen Ati alleged that the woman was married but left her husband in Cotonou.

She further claimed that the sister reportedly moved to Nigeria with another man and made other unverified allegations about her personal life.

She also insisted that she was not the reason Cubana Chief Priest allegedly refused to buy the sister a car, distancing herself from that decision.

Hellen Ati sends warning and praises another sister

Hellen Ati also claimed she was mentioned by the businessman’s sister and accused her of making allegations against her, prompting her to issue a stern warning.

In a contrasting tone, she went on to celebrate another of Cubana Chief Priest’s sisters, who was reportedly gifted a car by the businessman.

She congratulated her and advised her not to follow the same path as the sister she criticised, using strong words to drive her point home.

The posts quickly stirred reactions online, with many fans expressing shock at the intensity of the claims and the widening family drama.

@lemorafabricsandstyles reacted:

"A woman claims a man got her pregnant, why not do a DNA to end the drama."

@qmarshals stated:

"But d boy look more like her naa.... abi na my eyez."

@somtochukwu.com.ng commented:

"Legally, they are not the topic. These individuals will sue you for cyber bullying on their own personal grounds and the court wouldn't mandate any DNA because they are a separate entity from their brother. Helen, thread with caution and wisdom. "

@its_diva_t said:

"Year wey go sweet na from January you go know welcome to the comment section."

@anitasoki wrote:

"This woman done turn family member oo."

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, had opened up about the money she got from self acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

