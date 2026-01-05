Apostle Ayintete criticises Skales' testimony for lacking spiritual value in a church setting

Apostle Harrison Ayintete, founder and lead pastor of The Goodness Nation Ministries, criticised singer Skales over his testimony about the renewed popularity of his song Shake Body, saying that it does not inspire godliness or spiritual growth.

The cleric made the remark after Skales shared how his prayer points were answered in one day when Barcelona star Lamine Yamal posted a video dancing to the track, which went viral and revived its success.

In a lengthy Instagram post on 4 January 2026, Ayintete clarified that he had no personal issues with Skales but questioned the spiritual value of his testimony.

He explained that his concern was not about the artist’s right to enjoy the fruit of his labour but about the message such testimonies send when they are presented in a church setting. He accompanied his post with a screenshot of the singer's private chat with him.

Addressing Skales directly, Ayintete wrote:

“Dear @skales, since you reached me privately, you and I don’t have a relationship so I don’t think we should have a private chat. The conversation is not even about you, naturally, I don’t think you are a serious believer, thus the issue is not your issue.”

He added:

"Your testimony does not inspire Godliness. I don’t have any issues with you dear brother. If you gave that testimony on your own platform, it is really not my business, I believe you have the right to enjoy the fruit of your labour.”

The pastor then shifted his focus to Skales’ local church, criticising its decision to publicly showcase the testimony.

He stated that projecting success linked to secular music, which he described as promoting immorality, could encourage younger people to pursue ungodly paths while still expecting divine blessings.

“However, if your music that promoted immorality has succeeded, your church shouldn’t have projected that as testimony, it will only make more younger people do immoral music and immoral things whilst seeking God’s blessings on it. It is the very wrong example,” he wrote.

Ayintete’s comments reveal his belief that testimonies shared in church should promote spiritual growth, devotion, and maturity.

By distancing his remarks from personal animosity toward Skales, he explained that his criticism was aimed at protecting the integrity of the Christian community and ensuring that examples presented to believers encourage godly values.

Fans react to Apostle Ayintete's statement

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the pastor's statement, with some supporting his stance while others criticised him for being judgmental.

@ajlmuzic said:

"A clear example that the Gospel is offensive to religion while the preacher refuses to be offended 🙌 More grace to you sir, harrisonayintete 🔥🙌❤️"

@kardinal_beku commented:

"But you mentor invited content creators to his church and even dance the so called unholy dance with them. Bro you have no moral right to dictate who comes before God. You duty is to accept all that comes before him the way they are. This ur bias is what turns people away from religion not God. Neither do I condemn you was his words."

@mrclassical01 wrote:

"Worldly artiste coming to church should even be a big win for the church because at the end of the day the gospel centers on wining souls …if you are condemning someone's testimonies to God then with all due respect something must be very very wrong with you."

@janelobae reacted:

"I'm just dumbfounded with the comments I'm seeing here. Because when did we all especially men of God start judging what is supposed to be testimony or not. Aren't we supposed to leave all that for God. Omo Una too do ooooo"

