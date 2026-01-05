Skales claps back at Apostle Harrison Ayintete after the cleric publicly criticised his viral church testimony

The Nigerian singer accuses the pastor of using his name for publicity, questioning which Bible permits the pastor to judge him

Social media users share mixed reactions, with some supporting Skales while others criticised his approach

Nigerian singer Skales has publicly fired back at Apostle Harrison Ayintete after the cleric criticised his viral church testimony, stating that the pastor was wrong to judge him and question where he worships.

The exchange began after Apostle Harrison Ayintete dismissed Skales’ church testimony as ungodly, which quickly spread online and drew attention from fans.

Skales accuses Apostle Harrison Ayintete of clout chasing and advises him to focus on his church. Photo credit: harrisonayintete/skales

Source: Instagram

Reacting directly under the pastor’s post, Skales accused him of overstepping his role and judging where he does not belong. He pointed out that his testimony was accepted in the church he attended, and that it was not for the pastor to question or condemn.

He went further to reference the biblical commandment against judging others, challenging the pastor on the scripture he was relying on to make his criticism.

The singer wrote:

“Focus on your own church then … if I choose to testify and I go to a church and I am not judged it’s their business you are not God … thou shall not judge … Abi which bible you Dey read ehn gbenusi pastor.”

Skales also added a personal attack within the same response, criticising the pastor’s appearance while insisting that faith should not be policed by individuals online. He advised the cleric to concentrate on his own congregation rather than interfering in the affairs of others.

In another comment reacting to the same post, Skales suggested that the pastor was using his name and image to attract online attention.

He wrote:

“He wants to use me enter blog … you’re not coming for me but you’re posting my picture up and down… we all know da*mn well you wish you from harvesters as well.”

Read Skales' response below:

Skales replies to Apostle Harrison Ayintete after he dismisses the singer’s viral church testimony. Photo credit: harrisonayintete/skales

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Skales’ response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@360feet_ng said:

"You're not very smart and lack ability to converse intellectually. What is being said, what are you saying? Talking about another person's face. Have you looked at the mirror yourself? Rather than read and understand the message, you're concerned about attacking. Focus on your own struggling career. upcoming artist since 19kokoro."

@peminiswaggy commented:

"You are not matured yet brr no wonder you are not really rated in the industry you can't see wizkid or Davido doing this sh!t you are doing, Rest the fact is being said and reality is bitter to gulp in sometimes if not you won't be here dragging the man of God for speaking the fact."

@creative_jammy wrote:

"God doesn't need a moment to end your career again. It's not your fault tho! Please listen carefully. You can't try this kind of thing in a mosque and expect it to slide."

@moonklotng opined:

"Kill the messenger throw away the message, the fact still remains… your local church was wrong. And this is not an attack on you or your music."

@official_olumilade reacted:

"Egbon be like u no too get sense as I think o.... If you are godly truly u should know he's right. We sef wey dey jam ur song no fit reason shallow like u."

@olagzzy_13 said:

"@harrisonayintete, Guy, I promise to tear you slap when I see you. Nah people like you no let people Dey go church again. These dude already depressed through these music of a thing and the new issue with his baby mama and all. God decided to show him mercy again to live and went to church for testimony but you're here criticizing him? You're a D E V I L and your face no fit say otherwise, you're not a pastor. You're a business man that want to make sense but far from it as you just defined yourself as a son of the D E V I L."

Skales slams Apostle Harrison Ayintete after 'ungodly testimony' criticism. Photo credit: skales

Source: Instagram

Apostle Ayintete speaks on men wearing earrings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Harrison Ayintete addressed the issue of male church members wearing earrings during a sermon shared online.

The founder of The Goodness Nation Ministries said there is nothing sinful about men wearing earrings and cited a Bible passage from Exodus to support his view.

The video went viral and sparked debates on church fashion, personal conviction, and how scripture should be interpreted.

Source: Legit.ng