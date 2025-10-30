Apostle Harrison Ayintete has questioned the rationale behind some salaries pastors are paid in some ministries

A Nigerian pastor has questioned the rationale behind some salaries paid to full-time pastors by some ministries.

Apostle Harrison Ayintete, who is the founder and lead pastor at The Goodness Nation Ministries, said some pastors are earning N15k or N20k as monthly salaries.

He noted that pastors who earn such an amount of money should be allowed to work, instead of doing full-time ministry.

Apostle Ayintete said men of God doing full-time ministry and earning such amounts should rethink their lives.

His words:

"You are employed as a pastor in a ministry, and they pay you N15,000, N20,000 as a full-time pastor. What are you doing there? And they don't allow you do any other work. Why? How can you be a full-time pastor collecting N15,000 and N20,000? Then later, you are going to claim that the church used you. You used yourself. You shouldn't be in a place where you are being paid that kind of ridiculous money. If they cannot pay you a substantial amount that can take care of your family and yourself at least, reasonably, then they should allow you to work. How can somebody say you cannot do any other thing, then pays you N15,000 and N20,000, and you are there. Rethink your life, because you don dey old."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Apostle Harrison Ayintete's post

@Isaiahtv247 said:

"Them Dey employ pastor? For church? Pastor na work now? Where una Dey learn am? I thought it was a calling?"

@нoυѕe oғ dιvιnιтy said:

"My first salary as a full-time pastor was 10k, when I wanted to leave, they increased it to 15k but when you say yes to God anywhere God places you, it's not about the money."

@francis oketunde said:

"Please also talked about people that says God called them into full time ministry and they are not earning anything but they are struggling financially and they keep using faith all the time."

@Ogbu Ezekiel said:

"Sir I love you, formerly i missed understood you. Please 🙏 forgive me, i respect you and the level of your passion and truth you dish out."

@Themajorzoon said:

"Some people will not understand wetin this pastor dey talk it will look like love of money o but go and talk to pastor children first."

Source: Legit.ng