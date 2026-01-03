Anita Joseph’s ex-husband, Fisayo “MC Fish” Michael, has spoken out, revealing that she was the one who approached him

He dismissed claims that he was financially dependent on the actress and defended his long-standing career as an MC and hypeman

His statements have sparked fresh reactions online as the estranged couple’s story continues to draw attention

Fisayo “MC Fish” Michael, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has spoken publicly about their relationship and marriage for the first time.

MC Fish broke his silence via a series of posts on his Instagram story, where he addressed claims about his profession and his role in their marriage.

How Anita Joseph reportedly made the first move on the man she married. Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to him, the actress was the one who approached him, and their interaction eventually led to marriage.

He explained that he has worked as an MC and hypeman for over 15 years and strongly rejected rumours that he does not earn a living.

MC Fish said it was wrong for people to dismiss his work simply because of stereotypes attached to the profession.

Speaking on their marriage, he stated that while the relationship eventually ended, it was not true that he was financially dependent on Anita Joseph.

He attacked claims that she singlehandedly paid the bills throughout their five-year marriage, insisting that he contributed significantly and worked for his money.

MC Fish also warned against what he described as attempts to provoke him with false narratives, saying he had deliberately avoided discussing details of their marriage but would respond if pushed further.

He further defended the hypeman profession, noting that many people who criticise it still hire hypemen for their events and parties. He argued that if there was no future in his job, Anita Joseph would not have agreed to marry him in the first place.

His posts read, in part:

“I've always maintained my lane. I dey where I dey hype when dem come toast me and e lead to a marriage, fine. Marriage no work again and the next thing — woman dey feed me? I dare her to say she took care of the bills by herself in the five years of that marriage. Imbeciles everywhere."

“I've been an MC/hypeman for over 15 years. You will be the fool of 2026 to think that I don't work for my money. Because you can't afford me doesn't mean I don't work."

“I still repeat am again: if dem born una well, make una come talk am for my front. I'm still saying it — say make we no start dey talk wetin we don do for that marriage. But if anybody lie for my head, masala go burst and names go flow, so make nobody whine me."

“This hypeman narrative dey annoy me sometimes. You people that insult us and call us names — when it's time for you to have a big party, you call us, pay us. But still refuse to recognise the craft. ‘That ordinary hypeman’? SMH. Ordinary hypeman wey if una no hear for club or party, una mind no go touch ground."

“The real truth is if there was no future in the job, una so-called legendary actress no go put body. Simple! So enough of trying to slander me by my profession. Because one day una go get pikin wey go wan do this same work or something relating to it.”

See the screenshots below:

Anita Joseph and ex trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

justnwapeters said:

"Y’all triggered him. Now he’s spoken his truth. When a relationship falls apart, it’s only God, devil and the couple that knows what’s happened . Stop judging with emotions. Just pray for them and wish them well."

e.naomiihh said:

"Why is it crashing out? Anita hasn’t even come out to say anything."

hildaomes said:

"Na wa o...must you put them toast you there? Na why i no advice woman to first approach man o, see finish must end am."

yemi_robert said:

"Dear ladies, here's another reason not to ask a man out."

princciipessa

"When you play with kids,prepare to get dirty."

symply_tboss said:

"She never publicly say anything bad about you since the breakup 😢 why not focus on dragging the fans calling you broke and leave her alone?"

omoniadeorieni said:

"See why I will rather cook stone than telling Naija man say I like him, dem no raised them like that, dem go disrespect and rubbish you and let you know that you were the one that made the move.. “You want the relationship not me” lol..😂😂😂😂."

chinwe_unagha said:

"There’s truly a thin line between love and h@te 😔."

ijcdeclutter said:

"As a woman, one thing I have learnt never to exchange words with anything or anyone that’s not going to put a naira to my Acc. The country is hard enough to have headaches over failed relationships/marriage. So e better for her not to even respond o."

anita__chi said:

"No 1 lesson from this rant No go toast man o!!! Disembark if u get am for mind o, comrade!!! Fall back!!!!"

ejiroestelle said:

"And just so you know, it’s not a crime if she approached you first, very unnecessary statement."

rach_eal.611 said:

"Anita has always been a big girl ohhh, infact when she got married she stopped travelling abroad as usual, Anita wey 24/7 Dey go vacations, that lady is lowkey rich oh."

tmsdiettherapy said:

"Are we supposed to look her less less because she approached you? She approached you and you agreed, that means she’s all that and then some. Next!"

How Anita Joseph turned the tables in her love life, says ex-husband. Credit: @anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

What a seer said about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng previously reported that popular seer, Bright, sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

In a viral video, the seer stated that the now-divorced couple were going to work for God. According to her, they can't run away from the call of God on their lives.

Source: Legit.ng