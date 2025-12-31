AY reacted to the criticism he faced over his post about Anthony Joshua’s fatal accident, which claimed the lives of two of the boxer’s friends

In his clarification, he stated that he was not saying the driver was not reckless, but that he wanted a better Nigeria

Fans dragged him over the post, insisting that the road was good and that the driver was reckless, while also warning him against such statements

Comedian Ayo Makun once again faced backlash from fans over a post he made about Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua.

The boxer was involved in a ghastly accident that claimed the lives of two of his friends, and many Nigerians reacted to the tragic news.

In his post about the incident, AY shared videos he took with Anthony Joshua’s friends who lost their lives in the accident.

He blamed the government for failing to provide good infrastructure, but fans had none of what he said. He was dragged online as many pointed out what they believed actually caused the accident.

AY clarifies first post about Anthony Joshua’s accident

In a follow-up post, AY tried to clarify what he meant in his initial video. According to him, reckless driving can cost lives and personal accountability on the road also matters.

He explained that his post was not meant to excuse reckless driving, but to serve as a wake-up call, noting that accidents happen too often and lives are lost because the system is weak.

AY added that poor roads, bad road conditions, inadequate lighting and signage, weak enforcement, and slow or non-existent emergency responses often turn mistakes into funerals.

The comedian called for accountability, safety, and greater respect for human life.

Fans react to AY’s post about Anthony Joshua

Reacting, fans of the comedian rejected his explanation and resumed dragging him online, describing his post as careless and irresponsible.

Some argued that he only spoke up because the accident involved Anthony Joshua, noting that many people die daily in similar incidents. They added that he should have consistently posted about safety and accountability even before Joshua’s accident. Fans also tagged him with names and issued stern warnings.

How fans reacted to AY's post about Anthony Joshua

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@officialzeebrams said:

"The road was in good form yet you chose to as usual instead of mourn the dead turn it into your personal agenda."

@africansomma shared:

"When Dangote truck kill poor man nobody talk now e don reach rich man turn everybody dey talk. Every live matters. Let’s speak up for everyone equally."

@faydan01 wrote:

"Gbenu soun. It's weak system that made the driver over speed or drive recklessly."

@buttylaw stated:

"Noted and well said. But you only responded to this because of the name involved. If you do this road safety advocacy regularly on your platform, maybe roads would be better than they are, and AJ’s accident would be avoided."

