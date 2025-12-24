Iyabo Ojo has subtly confirmed rumors about acquiring a new mansion in a high-brow area of Lagos

In a recent video, the Nollywood actress shared an announcement about her former house while sending messages to colleagues in the movie industry

Her social media post came a few days after the rumors about her new home surfaced, sparking reactions

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has transformed her former house into a service apartment and a movie production space.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 23, Iyabo gave fans a view of her former home as well as an update on the ongoing work to transform it into a service apartment.

Iyabo Ojo shows fans interior of her former house. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Relishing memories made in the house, the mother of two showed her bedroom, her children Festus and Priscilla's rooms, and a room belonging to her late mother.

The actress also shared her plans to change some features of her sitting room and sent a message to colleagues in Nollywood about her home now being available for movie productions.

In the caption of the video, she wrote:

"So many beautiful memories... the only constant thing is change. Service apartment loading... For personal and movie productions."

Iyabo's recent video subtly confirmed rumors about acquiring a new mansion in Banana Island, a high-brow area in Lagos state.

The rumors about the actress's rumored mansion first emerged online after a popular Instagram blogger cutie____juls congratulated the actress while announcing the good news.

Iyabo Ojo tells colleagues in Nollywood her former house is now available for movie productions. Credit: iyaboojofespris

"Congratulations to her royal highness, Queen Iyabo Ojo on her new home in Banana Island," the blogger wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter and son-in-law, Juma Jux, have acquired a new home in Kenya.

The video of Iyabo Ojo making the announcement about her former home is below:

Reactions to rumors about Iyabo Ojo's new home

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and well-wishers congratulated the actress. Read the comments below:

afomachukwu_linda commented:

"I like how God is blessing her and l like how calm she is towards social media now."

beckypro1_hair wrote:

"That’s how 2026 is going to be my year!! Congratulations go be like water for my side ijn I’m so happy for Aunty iyabo Ayo yin onidibaje lagbara olorun."

mohbad_the_legend commented:

"The harder they fought her the more congratulations she received. If your heart is pure , they will fight you but God no go gree make them succeed. A blessed woman, congratulations Godmother."

_j_bloom said:

"2025 really blessed this family. 2026 blessings is for me and my family."

hanita001 commented:

"Dis year na lyabo Ojo and her family get am,back to back congratulations."

