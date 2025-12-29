Allwell’s brother slammed A-list stars like Iyabo Ojo and Lateef Adedimeji, accusing them of abandoning his sister while she was alive

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has responded after the brother of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, publicly accused some actors of hypocrisy following the filmmaker’s death.

Allwell Ademola reportedly passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack at her residence.

However, reacting to her death, the late actress’ brother called out several of her colleagues.

Iyabo Ojo claims she worked for Allwell countless times without charging a kobo. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/@allwellademola/IG.

In a video that circulated online, the grieving brother expressed anger over what he described as performative tributes from Nollywood actors who, according to him, failed to support his sister when she was alive.

Calling out names such as Iyabo Ojo and Lateef Adedimeji, he alleged that despite Allwell’s generosity and willingness to collaborate, many of those now posting her photos never truly honoured her professionally.

He asked:

“Everybody dey post rest in peace. How many of you supported my sister when she was alive?. All of una A-list actors wey call una self her friends… when una dey do movies, did you put Allwell?”

He further accused them of benefitting from her kindness, recalling instances when colleagues reportedly used their family home as film locations, yet did not reciprocate by featuring or promoting her projects.

Reacting publicly, the actress dismissed the allegations and defended her relationship with the late filmmaker.

Iyabo responded:

“I oversupported your sister when she was alive."

She explained that she featured Allwell Ademola in her movies several times without charging appearance fees and also supported her financially and emotionally while she was building her career as a producer and director.

According to Iyabo, her actions went beyond social media posts, stressing that she showed up for the late actress when it truly mattered.

“I featured in her movies countless times for free,” she added

The family of the late actress had earlier released an official announcement to address misinformation and thank the public for their support.

They confirmed that Allwell Ademola was 49 years old at the time of her death, correcting the age circulating online.

The family also expressed gratitude for the love shown since her passing and noted that details of her burial arrangements would be communicated later.

Read Iyabo Ojo's comment here:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's comment on Allwell's death

@nwabugwu_blessing shared:

"Is this really the time for the brother to do this?May her soul rest in peace"

@yemi_robert noted:

"All well even featured in aunty iyabo's movie recently so what's this guy talking about? We are deeply pained by your sister's death but that doesn't mean you should drag people unprovoked"

@abigailchukwueze stated:

"Even you the brother, how did you support your sister. Open mouth wey dey smell dey call people out anyhow."

Allwell Ademola's family confirmed she died at 49 years. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

