The mother of late vlogger, Afobaje, tearfully mourns the demise of her son on January 1st, which used to be her late son's birthday

In a tearful post on TikTok, the bereaved mother reflected on how hard it is for her to accept the loss of her son

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments to console Afobaje's mother while marking his posthumous birthday

Iye Afobaje, the mother of the late Yoruba Vlogger and businessman, Oluwagbenga Afobaje Korede, has marked the posthumous birthday of her son with a touching tribute.

January 1, 2026, which would have been Afobaje’s birthday, came with deep pain for his mother. Taking to her TikTok page, Iye Afobaje shared a tearful photo of herself, reflecting the heartbreak of celebrating the day without her son.

The grieving mother expressed the pain of the loss while emphasising how rosy the New Year and the vlogger's birthday used to be a big celebration in their family and with his widow.

She wrote in a post:

"This sooo hard how did I get here I've heard things like I can't question God. I smile but I want to cry 😭. I speak,but I want to be quiet and pretend to be happy but I'm not, your death ☠️ broken my heart in my life 😭 dis season I know wat you will do for us, but God's faithful Nd my genuine Ppls surrounded me fill the gap God ease my pain o Lord 🙏."

In another post, she shared a photo of the late Afobaje while pouring out her heart in an emotional message. She revealed that without her son, she is left alone, broken and grieving.

According to her, since her son’s death, her emotions have been unstable, with her mood going up and down. However, she said the memory of the kind and loving person he was continues to give her strength.

Iye Afobaje described her son as a beautiful soul who never wanted to see anyone cry. She spoke about the strong bond they shared and how it would remain with her forever. In a deeply touching moment, she expressed regret and pain, saying she would have done anything to save his life that day, but sadly, it was beyond her control.

She wrote partly in a post:

"Happy birthday to you my son every January 1st we celebrate 🥂 pray together now I'm alone. My heart shattered here but I needed to pour my heart, My dear Afobaje oriade ever since u left me my mood has been up Nd down, bt one thing that keeps me strong everyday is knowing that you were such a beautiful soul, someone who never wanted to see anyone cry, the bond we shared will always stay with me"

Fans Commiserate with Iye Afobaje on Posthumous Birthday

The emotional tribute has since drawn sympathy messages from many of who flooded her comment section with prayers, words of comfort, and shared memories of the late vlogger. Legit gathered some reactions below:

꧁༆♧Mojisola🧕🏻💐🦀♧༆꧂ wrote:

Happy posthumous birthday afobaje. May you rest in the beauty and peace of the Lord’s presence😢🙏

Fúnmitọ́♉️🥁伊曼纽尔 said:

Happy heavenly birthday. We miss you more than words can say, but we're celebrating you today and remembering all the joy you brought us. #AFOBAJE

Dolly P noted:

i miss you so much bro😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Mumsymanny added:

This is my first time seeing Iyeafobaje post, Abiaamo tooto, its only God that can ease your pain Ma, we know its not easy. May God comfort you Ma. May God not leave you ma, it is well with you Ma. we are with you in prayers Ma.

Adejokezaidatttttt stated:

Ahh Oriade we miss you so much 😔 keep resting in peace 🕊️

The Tragic Demise of Afobaje

Legit had earlier reported that on August 3, 2024, Afobaje collapsed suddenly while playing football at the Ikeja Cement field in Lagos. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The news of his death shocked his fans and the online community. Many people shared emotional tributes, recalling how he brought joy and pride through his work. He was also the only child of a single mother, which made the loss even more heartbreaking for his family and followers. His body was later laid to rest amid tears and an outpouring of grief from friends, fans and fellow creators.

