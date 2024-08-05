The remains of popular Yoruba vlogger and businessman Abimbola Ali, widely known as Afobaje have been laid to rest

Afobaje was said to have collapsed while playing a football game in Ikeja Cement, Lagos, and was later pronounced dead

In a new video shared on the gram, an ambulance containing his body was seen as people were asked to shut down their cameras

Nigerians across the globe were thrown into mourning following the announcement of the death of a Nigerian vlogger, Abimbola Ali, aka Afobaje, who died on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

He was said to have collapsed while playing a football game in Ikeja and was later confirmed dead.

Yoruba Vlogger & Businessman Afobaje has been buried. Credit: @theafobaje

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Afobaje has been reportedly laid to rest. A video circulating the internet, sighted by Legit.ng saw a white coffin in an ambulance. It was also noted that cameras were not allowed at the sad event.

Watch the video here:

Afobaje was said to be the only child of his parents and was raised by a single mother.

Following his death, a Nigerian blogger, @naijashimadun_ shared his last chat from less than 24 hours before the unfortunate incident on Instagram.

Abimbola Ali was famous for his lifestyle vlogs in the Yoruba language, which made them unique and interesting.

Internet users mourn Afobaje

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@pretty_aishat22:

"Oh no why him."

@houseofeniola_15:

"This is heartbreaking."

@oriyomi___7219:

"Rip Baba Awon Omoluabi."

@kimkaty2516:

"Good people don’t live longggg😢sun re Afobaje."

@ydk__kiki:

"This is really sad fr."

@donakynzo:

"Always check your health guys."

@am_hardey:

"Only child? OMG."

Source: Legit.ng