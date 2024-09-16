Late Yoruba vlogger, Afobaje’s widow, has broken her silence on social media after her husband’s tragic death

About a month after Afobaje’s demise, his widow posted a series of heart-wrenching posts online to eulogise him

Afobaje’s wife’s emotional post went viral on social media and drew a series of reactions from mourning fans

Late Yoruba vlogger Alli, aka Afobaje’s widow, has now made an appearance on social media after the death of her husband.

Recall that in August 2024, the vlogger and car dealer died after collapsing on a football field in Lagos state.

The tragedy shook many Nigerians to their core, and many of them expressed their grief. Afobaje’s widow has broken her silence on social media in a new development.

Nigerians react as Late Afobaje's wife finally speaks. Photos: @theafobaje, @appointmoorkids

On her Instagram page, the widow shared a series of posts consisting of videos of the sweet moments she shared with her husband when he was alive.

One of the videos showed the widow, her husband, and their son on vacation, as well as other heartwarming moments they had together. She accompanied the clip with an emotional caption explaining how much Afobaje’s death broke her.

She wrote in part:

“Losing a Husband as special as you, has left my heart aching 😭

it’s broken in two, No words can describe all the grief and the pain. I’d give all I have just to see you again But you’re with the angels 👼 😫💔.

Sometimes I just sit quietly reflecting for a while imagining your voice, your face , your warm and loving smile For it’s so lovely to recall the happy times we had when you played such a special role as both Husband and Dad And at this very time I only wish you knew that I’d give all the world today for one more hour with you.”

See the clip below:

In another post, Afobaje’s widow explained that she was still traumatised by her husband’s death and she is unsure that she will ever be able to heal. She wrote:

“Rest Easy Hun ❤️💐 Your Departure still Traumatized me, I don’t think that part of me can heal, I just have to live with it. But the Gate of Memories will never close 😫. I Miss you More than anybody knows 🥲. Love and Miss you Everyday. Till will Meet Again at God feet.”

See the clip below:

Nigerians mourn with Afobaje’s wife

After Afobaje’s widow shared a series of emotional posts to eulogise her late husband, they went viral online and drew the reactions of some Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

tiernyolalere:

“Kai!’ May God comfort her always and protects her and the kids ❤️.”

omidantosin:

“God please comfort this woman and her children because even me that I don't know him feel bad talk more of his WIFE ,chai AFOBAJE rest in peace.”

Meritxclusivecoutoure:

“To think my mind went to her yesterday😢😢 and we have all moved on, dear Lord comfort dis woman🙏.”

Iam_o_l_a_y_i_n_k_a:

“So sad 😞 mummy awon next of kin take heart the lord is your strength.”

Topshowtrendzy:

“Mummy Awon next of kins God Almighty will be you and your kids👏😢.”

Olaarmiji:

“God please comfort her and the family... May his soul continue to rest in peace 🙏🏻.”

Fufucatering:

“This is so sad. May the Lord almighty comfort you and the entire families IJN(AMEN).”

lenahsszn:

“God please comfort the widow women, heal them and protect them and their children. Amen 🙏🏿.”

Zeegold1122:

“Keep resting 🕊💔.”

adebukolakolapo1:

“It’s well 😢 God comfort her and be with her 🙏🏻.”

Everythingfeet__ng:

“So sad 😞. It is well.”

curtis_laundry_:

“Hmm,it is well. Keep resting in peace.”

CCTV captures Afobaje's final moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on a viral video that emerged on social media showing the final moments of Yoruba vlogger and businessman Afobaje.

The clip showed how Afobaje walked from the sidelines to the centre of the pitch before he bent in half as if in distress.

The socialite eventually fell on his back, and the other men on the field gathered around him.

