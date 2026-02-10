A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after celebrating his engagement with his beautiful, light-skinned partner

In a video posted on TikTok, the couple was seen standing in the presence of family members and kinsmen from both sides

Congratulatory messages poured in from many social media users who flooded the comments section to share in their joy

A heartwarming celebration has taken over social media, as a Nigerian man marked an important milestone with his partner.

The couple's special moment was captured on video and shared with the world, garnering massive congratulatory messages.

Couple celebrates introduction ceremony in video

Identified as @big_jela on TikTok, the couple was seen surrounded by loved ones as they embarked on the first step of formalising their union.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and fulfilment as they stood together, basking in the happiness of their new chapter.

In the caption, the couple expressed excitement, describing the occasion as the first step towards a lifelong commitment.

"First step to forever. I introduced LOML. And my babe fine o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as couple celebrates introduction

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@F O said:

"For your parent to accept a man with Dread and probably with tattoo. They’re not worried, their own is for you to marry and happy with your marriage."

@Tọ̀mọ́rí said:

"Just get money nothings else see how e carry dread go Inlaw some rules are meant for the poor God bless the home."

@️Lollyscent osogbo said:

"Una dey mad for this cs nah me carry my man go pierce and still advice him to do all the tat he has my own red flag is a guy that doesn’t have tattoo."

@temmyskincarOfIbadan reacted:

"But what’s wrong with him having dead on ? My husband had dread and use earrings on our introduction day and registry tho he used cap, so why my family no go accept him nah them wan marry me, no be my choice, for person wey I don convince to go draw tattoo as well so I can use that opportunity to draw mine, wooo new Wiffy ride on don’t mind this old cargos."

@Boluwatife reacted:

"I like as she dey give those bad comments back to back she no send aje awon bad belle people congratulations sis your joy is permanent in Jesus name."

@AMAZING PLUG added:

"I can marry someone with dreadlocks. I do not see anything wrong in this video. This is called introduction. So if dem no like his dread, they will tell him but that won’t stop them from doing introduction. You are judging someone you didn’t know?? No now."

