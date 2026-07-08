Saudi Arabia has approved a national visa platform to streamline visa services and strengthen its global ties

The Kingdom confirmed visa exemptions for Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland, covering diplomatic, service and special passports

Recent Cabinet decisions also spotlight Saudi Arabia’s leadership in digital transformation, aviation and cybersecurity initiatives

Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of a national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making it the Kingdom’s official hub for visa services.

The decision was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Saudi Arabia launches national visa platform to streamline travel services. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

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National visa platform approved

According to Saudi Gazette, the new platform will serve as a unified system for managing visa services, streamlining processes for visitors and residents. Officials say the move reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to modernising its administrative systems and enhancing accessibility for travellers.

Visa exemptions for Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland

The Cabinet also approved agreements with Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland to mutually exempt holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from visa requirements. This step is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and encourage greater cooperation between Saudi Arabia and these nations.

Strengthening International relations

During the meeting, the Saudi Arabia Cabinet reviewed recent state activities aimed at boosting relations with friendly countries, supporting international peace and security, and creating opportunities for prosperity. Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari noted that the Cabinet praised Saudi Arabia’s active role in the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism and cutting off its sources of financing.

Saudi-Led Resolution on Women in Cybersecurity

The Cabinet welcomed the unanimous adoption of a Saudi-led resolution at the UN Human Rights Council’s 62nd session, focused on empowering women in cybersecurity. The resolution builds on a global initiative launched by the Crown Prince and aims to advance practical measures internationally.

Saudi Arabia tops ICT development index

Saudi Arabia’s first-place ranking in the 2026 ICT Development Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union was highlighted as a major achievement. The Cabinet said this reflects the Kingdom’s growing leadership in technology and artificial intelligence, alongside rapid growth in its digital economy, which is now the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Cabinet also celebrated Saudi Arabia’s election as president of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization for a second consecutive term. This recognition underscores the Kingdom’s leading role in supporting aviation regionally and internationally, as well as its contributions to advancing the air transport industry.

Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one package visa pilot

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a Package Visa pilot scheme designed to streamline the travel experience for international tourists.

Under this fresh initiative, eligible visitors can secure their entry visa as part of an all-in-one travel deal that bundles flights, accommodation, and alternative transport services into a single transaction.

Reported by Gulf News citing the Saudi Press Agency, the system is undergoing a trial rollout through a network of accredited travel and tourism agencies within selected pilot markets.

Source: Legit.ng