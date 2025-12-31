An observant man shared the heartbreaking impact that the viral accident would have on Anthony Joshua after he lost his associates

A Nigerian man shared what he observed concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Man shares accident impact on boxer

A video showing where the truck was packed during the accident surfaced online, and an X user, @damrid_, shared how the accident may affect the boxer.

He said:

“Anthony Joshua recovering from the injuries is one battle, but living with the loss of his closest friends is another entirely. Losing close friends; people who weren’t just teammates, but brothers leaves a kind of pain that time doesn’t easily erase.

“They were part of his daily life, his journey, his victories, and his private moments. Healing the body may be possible, but learning to accept that they’re gone is a wound that cuts far deeper.

“Grief like this doesn’t come with a finish line. Some days will feel manageable, others unbearable, because their absence will always be felt; in training, in silence, in moments they were meant to share together. Strength doesn’t mean moving on quickly; sometimes it means simply carrying the loss with dignity and honoring their memory by continuing forward.

“May he find peace in remembering them, and strength in knowing they were loved and will never be forgotten.”

Anthony Joshua's accident: Reactions trail man's analysis

@HappyEntertain5 said:

"Keeping Anthony Joshua and everyone affected, in my prayers. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones in this tragic incident. May God grant you strength and comfort."

@bolajiadegunle said:

"very true; this kind of scene leaves with him."

@the_emmytex4 said:

"I pray he heals from this trauma."

@maxitaker said:

"Such a beautiful picture this men where so full of life and now share the same death day so sad my prayers to their family and prayers as well to anything Joshua wishing him speedy recovery."

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

