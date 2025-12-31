Actor Daniel Wilson reacted to Anthony Joshua’s recent car accident and shared a message about road safety

He highlighted a simple two-word phrase that could make a life-or-death difference for passengers

Wilson urged everyone to speak up in dangerous situations, emphasising caution over speed and pride

Nollywood actor Daniel Wilson has shared a heartfelt message on Facebook following the tragic car accident involving boxer Anthony Joshua, in which two of Joshua’s friends and teammates lost their lives

In his post, Wilson revealed that a simple phrase could make a life-or-death difference in such situations. According to the movie star, the words are: “Slow down.”

Wilson wrote that many road deaths are not inevitable, but often result from silence, hesitation, or failure to act.

He explained that passengers have a responsibility to speak up when they see danger, saying, “Inside every car, beyond airbags, brakes, and seatbelts, there exists a basic, human safety mechanism that is too often ignored: Your voice!”

He emphasised that saying “Slow down” firmly and calmly can save lives.

Wilson shared his own experiences, noting that friends and drivers have mocked him for speaking up, yet he continued to prioritise safety over pride.

He also highlighted the dangers of poor road infrastructure, careless drivers, and fatigue, adding that speed often multiplies risk. He stressed that slowing down is not weakness but wisdom, especially in a culture that celebrates speed and risk-taking.

“True courage is speaking up when everyone else stays quiet. True friendship is not cheering recklessness, but interrupting it,” he wrote.

“Every passenger has a duty—not just to themselves, but to everyone in that vehicle. If you see danger approaching, your voice matters. Two simple words: a basic human act. A lifesaving habit.”

Netizens debate over Anthony Joshua's accident

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Magdaline Philip said:

"I once entered a Keke nepap while going to the hospital and the guy was speeding up and me normally once am not okay I talk oo,so I told the guy it's like you are on high speed ooo ,he gave the silly excuse that the place was sloping down that he wasn't on high speed but he later reduced the speed, guess what the other lady passenger said that the guy should speed up that she was late for work ,I was like use the speed I want and drop me first,if you like you people should fly for the rest of the day but not with me inside these keke."

Tnt Wahala said:

"Honestly, it's absolutely suicidee to stare bemused when a sleepy drunk is pushing the pedal without hesitation against all odds. Easy! Slow down, move right or left, can bring back consciousness."

Elder Banigo said:

"Nice piece.It's also safer to use professional/trained drivers. They are available for hire."

Kenneth Ossai said:

"You got it wright, slow down, you will surely get to where you are going to. Even with the best roads in Europe and America we still hear about Road Accidents, just like the Liverpool player and his brother death, due to over speeding."

