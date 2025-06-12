Singer Timi Dakolo shared a handwritten note from his daughter, Halle, accusing her mother, Busola Dakolo, of being biased toward her brother

The kid narrated how her mum allegedly punished her unfairly after a misunderstanding with her brother Alex.

Her note sparked massive reactions online, with fans praising her emotional intelligence and encouraging the Dakolos to keep listening to their children

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has got many Nigerians emotional online after he shared a touching note from his daughter, Halle Dakolo.

She accused her mum, Busola Dakolo, of being biased.

In the handwritten note, Halle recounted an incident involving her brother, Alex Dakolo, saying their mother judged the situation unfairly and punished her more harshly.

According to her, this wasn't the first time she had noticed such “unfair behaviour.”

“What I did was wrong but one thing that doesn't sit right with me is my mother's unfair behaviour towards me,” Halle wrote honestly.

She went on to say:

“I know I shouldn't, but she can be very biased towards me.”

Halle asked her father to step in and judge the matter, and even told him to show the note to her mum to prove she was telling the truth.

“We’re like 5&6” – Busola reacts

Busola Dakolo also responded to the viral letter, saying she and Halle are “like 5&6,” hinting that despite the complaint, they share a close bond.

“Myself and Hallel are like 5&6. My number 1 gist pal,” she wrote, showing there was no bad blood.

See the note here:

Netizens react to Timi Dakolo's family drama

The note has sparked conversations online, with many praising Halle for her emotional maturity, honesty, and boldness in expressing how she feels.

Others commended the Dakolos for creating a home where their children feel safe to speak up.

@mina_atambi said:

“She is very emotionally intelligent. Addressing the issue, taking accountability and also expecting fairness. She is wise beyond her years!”

@titothewriter wrote:

“I’m a middle child. This is very familiar. May the Holy Spirit guide you both on how to navigate this.”

@gloriaanozieyoung added:

“I like the fact that she feels safe enough to pour out her feelings to her Dad. A Father’s validation makes a confident daughter.”

@ezinnewealth said:

“I see from her mum’s view too. It’s not unfairness, it’s discipline. She’s being shaped into a role model.”

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus appears to be still lingering as the R&B singer shared a cryptic video shortly after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

The Light Nation Church’s founder sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

The exchange took an unexpected turn after Dakolo exposed Apostle Lazarus for charging $150 for his ministry school.

